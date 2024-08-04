Red Bull F1 Legacy David Coulthard Predicts 'Lucky Win' For Another Surprise Driver
Former Red Bull F1 driver David Coulthard highlighted that the 2024 season has already seen seven different drivers clinch Grand Prix victories, signaling an exciting time in Formula 1. He also expressed confidence in Sergio Perez's ability to secure race wins this season, provided he improves his form after the summer break.
With 14 rounds ticked off the 2024 Formula 1 calendar, the season has thus far been a stage for several teams to secure wins and display their might, such as Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes. Barring Red Bull, which always remained at the front, the resurgence of its rivals suggests that the grid could get tighter after the summer break.
Last year, Red Bull showcased unparalleled dominance by winning 21 out of the 22 Grands Prix, the sole exception being Carlos Sainz's win for Ferrari in Singapore. This year, however, the narrative has shifted dramatically, with the Milton Keynes outfit securing only a 50% win rate, having won 7 out of the 14 races contested so far.
However, one stark contrast in Red Bull's performance from last year is Perez's inability to secure a win. Despite Max Verstappen's ruthless display of stellar performance, the 34-year-old driver secured two race wins last year. But, the same cannot be said about this year, as a recent slump in performance is making it difficult for him to finish within the points.
In the last seven Grands Prix, the Mexican driver has accumulated 24 points, with his best finishes being P7 in Austria and Belgium. Despite facing scrutiny and uncertainty about his future with the team, it was confirmed just before the summer break that Perez would remain with Red Bull.
Coulthard believes that Perez has the potential to win a race this season if he can regain his form. Should this happen, the season will boast eight different Grand Prix winners. Speaking about Perez's chances for a victory, the former Red Bull driver was asked if there were chances of more drivers winning a race. He told Racingnews365.com:
"Of course it's possible.
"Checo [Sergio Perez] has been off-form of late, but he's a grand prix winner, and if he rediscovers form, then why can't he win again?"
Apart from Perez, Coulthard also sees the potential for another unexpected victory this season, akin to Esteban Ocon's win at the Hungaroring in 2021. However, even if such a surprise doesn't materialize, the Scotsman believes that Formula 1 can be "satisfied" with the diversity of winners already witnessed in 2024.
"I think there's going to be other guys that maybe get the lucky win. We've seen it with Alpine three years ago with [Esteban] Ocon in Hungary.
"So, there's always that sort of random race as well. But already, in terms of Formula 1 history, we've seen more winners now that we have in a long time, so we can kind of be satisfied with that."