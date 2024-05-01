Red Bull F1 News: Christian Horner Speaks Out on Shock Adrian Newey Exit
Red Bull Racing's Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, is set to leave the team in early 2025. Team principal Christian Horner has publicly acknowledged Newey's monumental impact and the pair's personal and professional relationship.
In a development that sends ripples through the Formula One community, Adrian Newey, the revered Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, is set to depart from his role within the Red Bull Technology Group by the first quarter of 2025. This announcement marks the end of an era for Red Bull Racing, a team that Newey helped transform into a dominant force in Formula One over nearly two decades.
Newey, who joined Red Bull Racing in 2006, has been fundamental in the team securing four consecutive Constructors’ Championships starting in 2010 and supporting Sebastian Vettel's four Drivers' Championships. Throughout the V6 turbo hybrids era, Newey's expertise ensured the team remained competitive, making substantial contributions to the design and success of recent models like the RB18, RB19, and RB20. Under his guidance, drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have continued to achieve remarkable successes on the track.
Amidst this pivotal transition, Horner has been vocal in his appreciation for Newey’s contributions. He commented in the team's press release:
“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.
"His exceptional ability to conceptualise beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined.
"More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership.
"The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us.”
In the next phase of his illustrious career, Newey will concentrate on the final development and delivery of Red Bull's first hypercar, the RB17, until his official departure.