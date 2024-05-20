Red Bull F1 News: Sergio Perez Hopes To Confirm Future Soon - 'Intense Part Of The Season'
Sergio Perez is currently in negotiations to renew his contract with Red Bull Racing, with hopes to finalize it amidst a critical phase of the season. However, the Mexican driver's performance at Imola was less than ideal with an eighth-place finish, further complicating his situation on the team.
At the recent Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Perez failed to make it into the top 10 in the qualifying session, a result that saw him start the race at a significant disadvantage. Unlike his teammate Max Verstappen, who turned his pole-position start into a race victory, Perez concluded the race in 8th place. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented on the Mexican driver's performance to Sky Sports F1 after the race:
"It was a shame for Checo, affectively being out of kilter following Qualifying. We ran the reverse strategy for him. He got P8 and P7 was theoretically the best we could see before the race on our analysis.
"We need him up there supporting Max, in the same way the two Ferraris and two McLarens are together."
Perez opened up on his contract, which he hopes will be finalized soon, ahead of the Grand Prix. He stated to the media, as quoted by SportsKeeda:
“Still nothing has been signed, so everything its still open. But I believe very soon, we are getting into an intense part of the season and I want to get it out of the way because I think its important that I focus on the racing side. So yeah I hope sooner rather than later, everything can be finalised and we can share with you.
“I think until nothing is signed. Everything is an option for now.”