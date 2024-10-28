Red Bull F1 Partner Reveals the Ultimate Gaming Chair Accessory: Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-on
Secretlab has unveiled its newest accessory: the Ergonomic Recliner Add-on. This new product is designed to transform their established line of gaming chairs into versatile recliners, offering the best levels of comfort to gamers and anyone else who'd appreciate such a comfy chair. With its reputation for high-quality gaming products - a reputation I can personally back - Secretlab continues to build on its legacy of ergonomic gaming solutions with this latest development.
Founded in December 2014 by ex-esports professionals Ian Alexander Ang and Alaric Choo, Secretlab has rapidly grown to become a market leader in gaming furniture. Known for their Titan and Titan Evo series, Secretlab chairs are incredible, frequently topping user and industry guide rankings. The company has continuously expanded, reaching huge milestones like selling its millionth chair in 2020 and achieving an impressive market valuation of nearly $2 billion a year later. The company's collaborations span major esports organizations and popular game developers, reflecting a strong foothold in the gaming and entertainment industries.
The latest Ergonomic Recliner Add-on brings a new dimension to Secretlab’s offerings. Designed as an additional attachment compatible with the Titan Evo and Classics series chairs, this accessory allows users to recline with extended leg support reminiscent of a La-Z-boy chair. It offers the unique ability for users to recline back with their legs elevated or even lay nearly horizontal for some seriously comfy resting. If you have the right equipment, you could even use this to simulate a zero gravity setup for the ultimate work-at-home and gaming experience.
The Recliner Add-on is available on the Secretlab website, with the Founder’s Edition priced at $249 or £199. This premium version features an intricate quilted pattern complemented by a metal-plated tag and an additional layer of cooling gel to improve long-term comfort. A standard edition, which costs $199 or £159, is expected to be introduced in early 2025, providing a more affordable option for those who don’t require the extra features.
The design of the Recliner Add-on incorporates a soft memory foam cushion that facilitates an adjustable leg rest, with a sprung bracket allowing up to 80 degrees of movement. Using PlushCell memory foam, a material also found in Secretlab’s premium footrests and armrests, the add-on aims to uphold the brand’s commitment to comfort and durability.
Being an avid fan of Secretlab products, this new accessory is simple to install with the provided tools, only taking minutes to secure onto my existing chair.
In terms of practical convenience, users will need to manage another lever to operate the riser, but it's easy to reach and is already fitted onto the product as you attach it so there's no complicated installation here either. And while you'll likely always have it slightly extended, it can tuck away under the seat if you want to lean forward for an intense bit of gaming.
For consumers thinking about upgrading their gaming setup, the Recliner Add-on presents a more cost-effective option compared to entirely purchasing a new chair.
I spend a long time each day in front of the screen. If I'm not at a race, I'm at home writing about a race, so the comfort of my chair is really important to me. Not only do I want to be comfortable on a day-to-day basis, but I don't want any long-term issues from a poor seating position. Adding the recliner add-on has allowed me to lift my feet very slightly, taking the pressure off of my legs and making my work-from-home experience even better than before. It's a little snug when fitting it under my Secretlab desk, but my seating experience couldn't be better.