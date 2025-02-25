Red Bull F1 Team Unveils 2025 Car: RB21
Red Bull Racing F1 team has unveiled its 2025 challenger, the RB21. This marks the team's first F1 car without the input of legendary designer Adrian Newey, the team's former chief technical officer. Newey parted ways with Red Bull in May last year, ending an 18-year association, and is set to join Aston Martin on March 3 as managing technical partner and shareholder.
The RB21 will be piloted by a refreshed driver lineup featuring Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson. The car is a key milestone for the team since it was developed without Newey, who was responsible for designing cars that enabled Verstappen to dominate the grid in the current ground effect era. The RB19 of the 2023 season was one such example, which helped Red Bull secure 21 out of 22 race victories.
The Milton Keynes outfit shared a post on X, showcasing its 2025 title contender ahead of pre-season testing, which is scheduled from the 26th of February to the 28th at the Bahrain International Circuit, where Verstappen will be the first to take the wheel of the RB21. Red Bull is also expected to hit the track in Bahrain on the 25th for a filming day session with the new car, where both Verstappen and Lawson are expected to take the wheel as per a report by RacingNews365.
Considering the balance problems Red Bull encountered with the RB20 mid last year, technical director Pierre Wache acknowledged after the 2024 season that the team was facing a challenge in extracting more performance on the RB21, but admitted that the car will be fast on specific circuits. F1 on SI reported:
"For sure there will be some development and at some tracks, we will be quicker, but it is very, very difficult to find [performance].
"I don't know if you discussed with the others, but for us, it is [going to be] difficult.
"Looking at the visible aspect of the car, everybody has the same type of concept we did in 2022, with wider body work at the rear, but it is more about where you develop underneath the car, but we are here to do a job and to develop the car as the best we can.
"It is very frustrating for us when we don't win and everybody in the paddock has the same vision."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed confidence last year that his team could successfully develop the RB21 without Newey. He said:
“This is the first time that Adrian [Newey] will have had absolutely no input into the car.
“That’s for the team to step up to that challenge.
“I’m confident they can do that. They've got strength and depth and we’ll see what the RB21 looks like when it's unveiled."