Red Bull Fires Warning Shot As They Refuse to Surrender 2025 F1 Championship
The Red Bull F1 team has revealed that it won't let the 2025 championship go to its close rivals, despite the regulation overhaul in 2026. While many teams will divide their focus between the current season and the new era, potentially compromising short-term performance, Red Bull is fully committed to staying focussed on the 2025 season before the major rule changes take effect.
Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache remains confident in the team's ability to contend for the championship this year, despite the setbacks of the 2024 season, which saw Red Bull slip to third in the Constructors' Championship behind McLaren and Ferrari.
While the Milton Keynes outfit experienced a dominant start last year with Max Verstappen clinching seven out of the first ten Grands Prix, it faced balance problems on the RB20 car as the season progressed. The severity of the problem reached its peak after the summer break, leading Red Bull to lose crucial points.
Despite an impressive charge by McLaren and Ferrari, Verstappen managed to secure his fourth championship title. However, with the two rival teams expected to be the favorites this season, Red Bull will likely face intense competition. With the 2026 car also in the development pipeline, Wache has clarified that the team will focus on both years and hinted that it wouldn't forgo a potential championship victory this year for future gains. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:
“[The balancing act] will depend massively on what you find as well. If you find a lot for 2026, then the temptation is there to put a lot of effort on 2026.
“But if we have a chance to fight for the championship in 2025, and I think we will, then you will never throw away a championship.
“It will be a difficult decision for sure. We will go with a strategy at the beginning of the season, and that strategy has a massive chance to change.”
McLaren faces a disadvantage in the number of hours it can spend in the wind tunnel and CFD (672 runs) for the first six months, considering it won the championship last year, as opposed to Red Bull, which will have 768 wind tunnel runs at its disposal. Wache acknowledged the advantage but noted that additional wind tunnel time doesn't necessarily translate to better performance. He added:
“It is potentially a big advantage for 2026, and I hope that we use it properly.
“It is not because you’ve got more money or more wind tunnel time that you will perform better.
"Otherwise, people at the back would always be first in the following year. That is not how it works in Formula 1, but it could be an advantage and we have to use it well. It is a positive aspect of our position, so it can be quite positive.”