Red Bull Have 'Done a Good Job with Car Over the Winter' - Insider
F1 insider Nigel Mansell, who secured the F1 World Champion title in 1992, offers a tantalizing glimpse into what Red Bull fans can look forward to this year. Mansell expects a strong showing from the four top teams this season, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen expected to have a strong car.
Reflecting on last season, Max Verstappen continued his winning streak by clinching the 2024 Drivers' Championship, his fourth consecutive title. He sealed his lead at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, joining an exclusive club of drivers with at least four world titles. Despite Verstappen's strong performance, Red Bull faced a number of hurdles, ending the 2024 season in third place in the Constructors' Championship, trailing behind McLaren and Ferrari.
The team struggled with a tricky upgrade that limited their performance, affecting Sergio Perez, and ultimately leading to his replacement in the driver lineup.
For the 2025 season, Red Bull will be unveiling a more driveable car for its drivers. They have moved their focus towards improving the car's drivability rather than simply adding speed, aiming to broaden the car's operation window to suit various tracks and conditions better. This approach gave birth to their new car, the RB21, introduced at the F1 75 event in London, with the final version scheduled for pre-season testing in Bahrain.
"The exciting thing about F1 in 2025 is that Max (Verstappen) won’t lie down with Red Bull. I’ve heard Red Bull have done a good job with the car over the winter," Nigel Mansell told Mail Sport.
The grid this year includes multiple robust teams who are each fighting for race wins. McLaren's performance in 2024 was remarkable with them clinching the championship over Ferrari.
"McLaren were outstanding last year and if they got their act together a little bit sooner, they could have won the (Drivers’) Championship so both Lando (Norris) and (Oscar) Piastri are going to be challenging."
Clearly, McLaren is a team to watch, with drivers Norris and Piastri set to pose a stiff challenge to others on the grid.
Mercedes, another key player this season, cannot be overlooked. With George Russell behind the wheel, the team is geared up to compete fiercely. Mansell continued:
"And, of course, you mustn’t forget Mercedes with George Russell. Toto Wolff is not there to make up the numbers."
The 2025 Formula 1 season is slated to be a memorable one.
