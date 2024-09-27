Red Bull Hints at Future Daniel Ricciardo Role After Shock VCARB Exit
Formula 1 veteran Daniel Ricciardo may soon find himself in a new role within the Red Bull organization. Helmut Marko, Red Bull motorsport advisor, recently revealed the team's interest in retaining the Australian driver after his active racing career concludes.
This development follows Ricciardo’s replacement by reserve driver Liam Lawson at Red Bull's satellite team, VCARB, who will join Yuki Tsunoda on the grid starting from the Austin round in October.
Ricciardo, who began his journey with Red Bull as a junior driver in 2007, has been a pivotal figure in the team, as well as others, over a successful 14-year career. However, with his recent replacement by Lawson, it seems likely that Ricciardo’s illustrious Formula 1 career is approaching its end. Helmut Marko hinted at the possibility of Ricciardo transitioning to a non-racing role within Red Bull. He explained to Motorsport-Total.com:
"We have had a conversation and it is clear that we are interested. He is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers, especially in the United States.
"But he wants time to consider his entire future. I don't think he will enter any other racing category. And on the other hand, if he is no longer actively racing, will he still want these PR activities at all?
"Ricciardo also has a lot of money in the bank and I would say it is a life decision for him to decide how he wants to shape his future life."
Ricciardo himself has voiced his reservations about continuing in competitive racing, particularly as a reserve driver. He commented:
"No. Obviously last year it made a lot of sense to keep one foot in the door and the big picture was to try and get back at Red Bull.
"I think if I was to do that again... I'm not going to restart my career. I'm also 35 and I still showed the pace that I've had over the years, but it's obviously been evident that it's been harder for me to show it every weekend.
"It definitely came easier for me when I was 25 as opposed to 35, but also maybe the competition is just increasing.
"I'm happy that once upon a time I could do it and that was a lot of fun. And I also want to leave the sport with good memories of it and it doesn't get into that place where it's just a grind and I'm out in Q1 every weekend. That's obviously not fun."
Considering the potential pathways for Ricciardo, an ambassadorial role seems to be a viable option given his widespread popularity, especially in markets like the U.S., where Ricciardo enjoys an avid fan base. However, whether Ricciardo will embrace such a role remains uncertain.