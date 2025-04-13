Red Bull Holds Crisis Meeting After Bahrain GP Struggles

Today wasn’t fully our race… but we still brought home our first double points of the season ✌️💪



We’ll regroup, and come back swinging in Saudi 🇸🇦



Result 🏁: PIA, RUS, NOR, LEC, HAM, Max 🙌, GAS, OCO, Yuki 🫶, BEA#F1 || #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/C8qHOXQfRb