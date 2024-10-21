Red Bull Insider Adds Salt To The Wound For McLaren - 'Did Not Have The Speed'
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko credited Lando Norris's 5-second penalty for allowing Max Verstappen to further extend his championship lead by an additional 5 points in the Drivers' Standings. Before the United States Grand Prix, the gap between the two drivers stood at 52 points. However, after the weekend, it has widened to 57 points.
Verstappen briefly showcased Red Bull's dominance from the ground-effect era by winning the USGP sprint race, marking his first victory after eight Grand Prix weekends. However, Ferrari quickly overshadowed the triumph as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz claimed a 1-2 finish in the main race.
Norris's MCL38 was the third car to cross the finish line on Sunday, but a battle with Verstappen on lap 52 resulted in a 5-second penalty, dropping his position to fourth. At Turn 12, Norris tried to overtake the Dutchman from the outside but both drivers ran wide at the corner.
However, Norris had not completed the pass at the corner’s apex and overtook Verstappen while exceeding track limits. He refused to give the position back, leading to the penalty. McLaren protested with the FIA, insisting that Norris had been forced off the track during the incident but the decision remained unchanged.
Marko highlighted the crucial points gained as being beneficial for Verstappen. Speaking to Servus TV, as reported by Racingnews365.com, he said:
"We did not have the speed of the sprint race.
"Ferrari drove an incredible pace, but for us Lando was of course the deciding factor.
"I think the penalty was justified and we gained five points. We are more than satisfied."
Marko acknowledged that Ferrari's strong pace has given Red Bull cause for concern, with just an 8-point lead over the Italian team in the Constructors' Championship. If Ferrari maintains its dominant form in the final five Grands Prix, it could overtake Red Bull sooner than expected. However, the 81-year-old advisor stressed that Verstappen’s significant lead over Leclerc in the Drivers' Championship isn’t under immediate threat. He added:
"I believe with Ferrari it's very much down to the circuit.
"I hope they don't continue like this, but the lead over Leclerc is big enough."
Verstappen reckoned that the USGP was a tough race as he highlighted the struggles he continues to face on his RB20. He said:
"It wasn't the best race for us compared to the sprint. I just struggled for balance, for grip. I couldn't really brake or rotate the car.
"Quite quickly I realised we weren't going to win the race, so I just tried to do my own race, and we did the best strategy we could as a team, and then it was just surviving to the end.
"And then, of course, Lando arrived. We had some really good battles, honestly. It was really a lot of fun. But overall, it was still quite a tough race for me."