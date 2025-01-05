Red Bull Partners With $8 Billion Company Ahead of 2025 F1 Season
Red Bull has announced a new partnership with LEGO, valued at nearly $8 billion in 2024, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season. This collaboration allows fans to be part of the thrill of F1 racing by building a model of the Red Bull RB20—the car that helped Max Verstappen secure his fourth F1 world championship.
Making stuff out of LEGO bricks is pretty damn popular, and now people who love the Milton Keynes F1 team can join the fun with the help of the LEGO Technic series. This specific LEGO set will feature the Red Bull RB20, loaded with lots of cool and real-life details. At over 55 cm, this model is not only a collector’s item but a representation of the precision engineering whichi went into the real car, complete with team livery, Pirelli printed tires, and various aerodynamic components that add to its realism. What makes this model even more impressive are the mechanical features such as a functional 2-speed gearbox, a moving V6 engine with its rotating pistons, and a spinning MGU-H unit.
LEGO is a strong history in motorsport, specifically F1. They're making lots of F1-themed toys, including well-known teams and tracks, to grow their motorsport collection as it continues to hold its position as the world's leading toy brand by value.
“We are always looking for the perfect build here at Oracle Red Bull Racing, so it made sense to shape a new relationship with the LEGO Group," said Olly Hughes, Red Bull's Chief Marketing Officer.
The partnership was formed in December 2024. This comes amid other substantial changes for the team, who have recently ended a long-standing sponsorship with cryptocurrency firm Bybit which was worth $150 million over three years. To fill the gap, Red Bull has successfully started partnerships with other companies such as AvaTrade, an online trading broker, and Neat, a video conferencing company.
"We have been listening to our fans, and they have been crying out for this partnership, so we are delighted to see the pieces finally fall into place for 2025," Hughes continued. "It is an exciting breakthrough for the Team into a market which fuels creativity, the LEGO Technic Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car will combine precision and fun, which is exactly the Red Bull way and feels like the perfect fit for the Team.”
Through this collaboration, Red Bull taps into LEGO's wide-reaching fan base, bringing together communities that appreciate both brands' commitment to high-quality, engaging, and detailed creations. The LEGO set will be made available on March 1, 2025.
Looking ahead, Red Bull is anticipated to reveal additional partnerships during the upcoming livery launch event at London’s O2 Arena in February 2025.