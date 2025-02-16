Red Bull Predicted to Be 'One-Horse Team' Alongside Mercedes in 2025 F1 Season
The 2025 Formula 1 season is shaping up to be an exciting season, with six rookies joining the grid this year. But according to F1 pundit Martin Brundle, both Red Bull and Mercedes are predicted to become "one-horse teams" largely focused on their lead drivers, while Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli get to grips with the sport.
After unexpectedly intense competition in 2024, four teams are being pegged as potential contenders for wins and titles next season. However, it's McLaren and Ferrari that are widely regarded as the major players in the constructors' championship. Red Bull and Mercedes, meanwhile, seem to have their sights set primarily on the drivers' championship.
Looking back at the 2024 season, it was a year packed with surprises. Contrary to many expectations, the season was incredibly competitive, with McLaren clinching their first constructors’ championship since 1998, edging out Ferrari by a narrow margin of just 14 points. This came down to the wires at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, thanks in large part to stellar performances from Lando Norris. Max Verstappen secured his fourth world championship, with a defining moment at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, despite his success, Red Bull dropped to third in the constructors’ standings.
Both team lineups are set for an interesting change this year. At Red Bull, Max Verstappen will continue to be the central figure with Liam Lawson stepping in beside him. Lawson, only having experience in 11 Grands Prix, is mainly expected to play a supporting role, allowing Verstappen to shine.
On the Mercedes side, George Russell will lead alongside young rookie, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli. While Antonelli's potential is clear, his lack of experience might pose challenges for the team. Mercedes is hoping that Russell will lead the charge.
At Ferrari, the addition of Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc creates a competitive lineup. The team is expected to give McLaren a serious run for the constructors' title. As Hamilton transitions from Mercedes, he brings invaluable experience that Ferrari hopes will translate into on-track performance. Meanwhile, McLaren continues to leverage the skills of Norris and Oscar Piastri, although the competitive nature between these two talented drivers has the potential to cause intrateam challenges.
"Well, I think that’s a really interesting point in terms of, yes, the Constructors’ Championship, I think McLaren probably start favourite in that," Brundle said.
"Ferrari have got a great line-up, of course, with Hamilton and Leclerc," he added.
Despite the strong case for these constructors, Brundle cautions that Red Bull and Mercedes should not be overlooked due to their focus on maximizing individual talent. Both teams have decided to focus on their lead drivers, Verstappen and Russell, in the fight for the drivers' standings.
"Red Bull, and to an extent, Mercedes, will be a one-horse team. [They have] George Russell there, but because they’ve got Kimi Antonelli, who we know is expected to be spectacularly good, but he’ll make mistakes as a new 18-year-old," explained the Sky Sports pundit.
"I think Liam Lawson will be strong in the head and strong enough to be a credible number two driver, but you’re right, Red Bull and Mercedes will, I think, for the Drivers’ Championship, be one-horse teams," he said.
"Ferrari and McLaren will have some in-fighting going on. They might start taking points off each other," he ended.
