Red Bull Pushes Back On Max Verstappen 'Flattering' Claims - 'Nature Of Competition'
Amid intense competition brewing at the front of the F1 grid, Red Bull has had to come forward to confirm that Max Verstappen was not "flattering" the RB20 F1 car. Red Bull Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan emphasized that the team put in a lot of hard work to develop the car and that Verstappen hasn't exceeded its limit.
Carrying forward its form from the 2023 season, when Red Bull won 21 out of the 22 Grands Prix, Verstappen and Sergio Perez delivered a 1-2 finish in three races in the early stages of the season until the grid converged rapidly, causing the Dutchman to struggle mid-season.
Perez's dull performances weren't benefiting Red Bull, as points dwindled in the Constructors' Championship to a level where it now leads McLaren by just 42 points. Compared to last year's dominance, Verstappen has secured victory in 7 out of the 14 races this season so far, effectively carrying Red Bull's championship campaign on his shoulders.
Verstappen's stark contrast to Perez's performance has fueled the belief that his exceptional driving skills are making the RB20 appear more dominant than it truly is, suggesting that the three-time world champion's talent is masking the car's actual competitiveness on the F1 grid.
Rubbishing the claims, Monaghan explained that such a notion would be a disservice to the hard work put into developing the RB20. He suggested that if Verstappen is pushing harder, it is because the competition is closer, which is normal in racing. He told the media:
“The work that goes into the car is unwavering.
“I think, if we look back at last year, then if that’s about we set ourselves to have a modest lap time advantage everywhere and carry it through, then yeah, it’s getting a little bit tighter and Max might well reflect upon that.
“But, no, I don’t think Max is flattering it. If Max is pushing himself harder to get a race result because others are closer, that’s the nature of competition, isn’t it?”
Amid rumors of Perez's departure, Red Bull gave him another chance during the summer break to improve his form and consistently finish in the points. With further upgrades planned for the car, Monaghan is hopeful that Perez will rebound and deliver strong performances. Speaking about his Belgian Grand Prix surprise pole position, he added:
“I think Checo – it was lovely to see him go so well yesterday [qualifying in Belgium], he was on scrubbed tires and set a time, wallop, right up there in Q3.
“Wonderful for him, and wonderful for the team. I saw, yesterday, in the debrief the driver that was settled in himself, and it’s good for him.
“There are many detractors, and the only person who could rescue it was him, and he did. I thought it took a great deal of courage to go out in a wet qualifying and do that.
“So, hopefully, he takes great solace from that and maintains it. He can drive it too, don’t worry. None of them are slouches when they reach this level!”