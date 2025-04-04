Red Bull RB21 Receives Three Upgrades for Japanese Grand Prix
For the home grand prix of their power unit supplier, Red Bull Racing has unveiled new upgrades to the RB-21 as the team searchers for their first win.
Red Bull unveiled a brand new livery that has stunning white presence which has raised unamious praise from F1 fans.
The livery will weigh a "little bit" more than the usual blue, red and yellow livery, but the difference should be "minor," according to Paul Monaghan, chief engineer for Red Bull.
Apart from upgrading the outside of the car, the RB-21 has undergone three different internal upgrades.
The engine cover of the car is the first upgrade listed by the FIA, which has been revised to improve the reliability of the car.
The changes are meant to allow for additional cooling of the car, and to reduce losses to the upper and lower portions of the rear wings.
"It gives you a small cooling improvement for, it means we can run the car more closed and do less harm to the rear wing," Paul Monaghan, chief engineer for Red Bull, told the media.
"So it's a small win, just take it."
The engine cover change is meant to give the rear wing less turbulent air, which also achieve a gain downforce.
Additionally, the rear corner of the car has been enlarged in order to imrpove reliability for the upcoming cars.
The final upgrade came to the rear suspension, which has been adjusted for performance.
Additionally, in preparation for the debut of Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull, Monaghan mentioned that there were other technical changes done to the care to make the Japanese driver comfortable in the car.
"Yuki don't forget drove in... the Abu Dhabi post-season test," Monaghan told reporters.
"So we had an idea that he requires a different installation from the other ones."
"So we had a sort of head start on that and then you've just got to put him in, make him comfortable, make him legal, give him the best environment we can to go and drive the car, that's what we've tried to do."
"If he wants something different after P1 we'll do our best to sort out the installation, make him comfortable and let him get on with it."
Tsunoda will be entering the race with a ton of pressure to impress the leaders at Red Bull, while also dealing with pressure from being at his home grand prix.
The technical staff is seemingly trying to set him up as best they can to give him the best chance at having a successful weekend.