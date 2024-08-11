Red Bull Receives Serious Warning From Insider On Sergio Perez - 'Need To Be Really Careful'
Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan cautioned Red Bull about Sergio Perez's "lackluster" performance, which has allowed McLaren and Mercedes to close the gap in the Constructors' Championship. Jordan stressed that unless Perez capitalizes on the support he received during the summer break, his future with the team could be at risk.
Max Verstappen has been the driving force behind Red Bull's superior performance in both championships, even as Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes have managed to challenge the team in recent races. However, Perez's inconsistent performance has jeopardized the team's stronghold, though Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' Standings is currently beyond the reach of Lando Norris, who trails by 78 points.
Unlike last year, when Red Bull dominated with 21 out of 22 race victories, Verstappen has achieved a 50% win rate this season, securing 7 out of 14 races. In contrast, Perez, who won two races last season, has yet to claim a victory this year. This shift in performance reflects the diminishing returns predicted by team principal Christian Horner towards the end of the previous season.
Perez, who finished eighth in the most recent Belgian Grand Prix after starting on pole, was at risk of being ousted during the summer break. However, Red Bull has offered him "support" in the form of a chance to prove himself. It now remains up to him to take advantage of the opportunity and finish consistently within points to save his contract, which was extended to the end of the 2025 season in June. Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan said:
“The performance at Spa was poor.
“To start on the front row and end up where he ended up?
“Either his car was set up for the wet, or the dry on the Saturday. It certainly wasn’t quick enough for him or the team on Sunday.
“In my opinion, this was a lackluster performance.
“This was justified by Helmut Marko who said various things which gave the impression of things that could happen within that team in the second half of the season.
“What’s important to Red Bull, more than anything, is to win the constructors’.
“With McLaren and Mercedes chopping away at their lead, they need to be really careful.
“Well done Checo for getting it over the line. But I would urge you: if you don’t take advantage of this support that they’ve given you, I fear for your future contract.
“In the meantime, we’re all behind you.”