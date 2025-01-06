Red Bull Reveals High Liam Lawson Expectations In Comparison To Max Verstappen
Red Bull anticipates Liam Lawson will compete closely with Max Verstappen in the upcoming 2025 Formula 1 season, aiming to perform within three-tenths of a second behind the four-time champion.
This expectation is laid out by Red Bull's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, as Lawson steps into the senior team to replace Sergio Perez, who was recently dropped after a less-than-stellar season in 2024. Marko has a clear vision for Lawson's transition, setting the benchmark for his progress this season as the New Zealand native prepares to join the ranks among Formula 1's elite drivers.
Red Bull's junior driver program has often nurtured talents who become household names. Lawson joins the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen, who have all risen through these ranks. At 22 years old, Liam Lawson's promotion comes after only eleven Formula 1 grand prix races, marking a swift rise within the system.
It is well known that it is not easy driving alongside Max Verstappen. Previous teammates like Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and recently Sergio Perez have found it challenging to match Verstappen’s wins, ultimately leading to their replacements.
These drivers faced cars that were notably complicated in terms of handling, something Verstappen, with his distinctive driving style, manages effortlessly. Still, Helmut Marko has outlined a clear expectation for Lawson, stating that he should be within three-tenths of Max in both qualifying and in the race. This gap should be enough to earn valuable points in the Constructors’ Championship. Marko commented to RTL, as quoted by Crash.net:
“He should be within three tenths of Max in both in qualifying and in the race.
“That should be enough to get points for the Constructors’ Championship.
“He should also steadily increase his performance – if possible.”
Marko also warns Lawson to not make the same mistakes some of his predecessors have. He added:
“Keeping in mind that within the team he is racing against what is currently the best Formula 1 driver, avoid what many other team-mates of Max have done.
“Where they tried to find remedies in the technology, [that is] with some absurd set-ups and strategic plays.
“You have to accept that he is the best and see how far you can get. But you can’t go in there thinking: ‘I am going to beat him.’
“That went wrong with all his team-mates.”
Speaking about his upcoming move to Red Bull, Lawson commented:
“It’s huge.
“I mean, honestly, it goes back to when I was a kid and I remember watching a race, that I think really was one of his big sort of putting him on the map, was in Malaysia and in the Sauber and he was fighting with Fernando Alonso.
“And I remember that race as a kid, watching that, so to be competing against these guys now, anyways, to put things into perspective, is quite crazy.
“And I have a huge amount of respect for what he’s done in the sport, and what he’s done for this team.
“So yeah, in a way, it’s probably big shoes to fill, but obviously it’s exciting.”