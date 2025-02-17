Red Bull Reveals Race Suits For Max Verstappen And Liam Lawson Ahead Of F1 75 Season Launch
The Red Bull Racing F1 team has unveiled new race suits for both Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen for the 2025 season, which will mark the final year of the current ground effect era, a period largely dominated by Red Bull. The team has retained its previous design with subtle changes, such as replacing the blue stripes on the sides with red borders.
The upcoming season marks Lawson's official Formula 1 debut, having previously served primarily as a reserve driver without competing for a full season. Now racing alongside a multiple-time world champion like Verstappen, his objectives for the season have been clearly defined by Red Bull.
The Milton Keynes outfit steps into a new season after a challenging year, where it struggled not only with alleged internal conflicts but also with the balance of its RB20 F1 car. Last year also witnessed a considerable rise in the competitive form of teams such as McLaren and Ferrari, with Mercedes not being too far behind. However, McLaren proved to be the most consistent contender, which surpassed Red Bull to win the Constructors' Championship, followed by Ferrari, which secured the second spot.
As a result, Red Bull aims to make the 2025 RB21 F1 car an all-rounder that can dominate most circuits on the sport's 24-race calendar. Lawson, whose role is to secure as many points as possible over a race weekend, admitted to the challenge he will face in the initial Grands Prix. He said:
“It’s a new team and I think big expectations, so it’s very exciting, but I’m also expecting it to be the toughest year that I’ve come into.
“I think the start of the year is going to be the hardest as well. Going to a bunch of tracks I haven’t done before starting the season, it’s going to be very, very tough.”
The Kiwi driver also acknowledged the advantage of racing alongside a four-time world champion like Verstappen, pointing at the valuable learning opportunities in his role. He added:
“There’s more opportunity than ever [having] someone like him as a team mate, somebody who’s been in this team for 10 years and obviously he’s just won the last four world championships.
“There’s nobody better to align everything that I’m doing with because all of our data is going to be shared.
“For me, that’s a great opportunity to learn. There’s nobody better to learn, to improve [with]. So that’s exciting.
“But obviously at the same time, having somebody so quick and competitive is going to come with its challenges. So for me, it’s just about making the most of that.”
For Verstappen, the 2025 season marks his 11th year in Formula 1. Reflecting on the milestone, he said:
“It’s been a while already, of course, in F1. To start, my 11th season is pretty crazy already.
“It does feel already like quite a bit of a time that I’ve been in F1. But I’m just excited for what’s ahead.”
He added:
“I think the beautiful thing was that every championship that I have won, has been won in a different way.
“Of course, last year was definitely a challenging one. We had a great start to the year and then a bit of a tough time.
“At the end of the year, we had our up and down moments, but that can happen in Formula 1.
“It’s about what we learn from it, and hopefully this year, with what we have learned last year, we can do a more solid job.”