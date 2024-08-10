Red Bull Reveals Sergio Perez Change To Turn Performance Around
In a bid to turn Sergio Perez’s fluctuating Formula 1 performance around, the Red Bull Racing team has disclosed their plan to provide him with a car that is easier to handle.
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has been vocal about the technical adjustments necessary for enhancing Perez’s comfort and control on the track. Speaking to ESPN, Marko commented:
"We believe that we can turn it round and make it more stable for him."
The challenges the Mexican driver faces sharing a team with Max Verstappen are significant, which Marko acknowledges:
"To be teammate to Max [Verstappen] is not the nicest thing in Formula One. Checo has his merits, he's won races.
"Our discussion was not just about drivers, it was regular discussions we had of what can we do to improve the situation?"
Red Bull’s solution involves simplifying the car’s dynamics. Marko continued:
“We have to try to make the car more easy to drive.
"The more difficult the car is to drive, the more the difference to Max comes out because he's such an outstanding talent.
“If the rear steps out he won't lift the throttle, he's just, 'yeah, it's a little bit nervous,' Checo says 'it's difficult' or 'it’s undriveable.'
"So to be next to Max is a different story. So we said let's try to make the car more easy to drive, get more balance, which is also something Max wants, and the best thing is to keep going with Checo and hope that he…
“The main problem was this up and down.
"He had some very good results, very good performances, then the next day he was half a second off Max or so."
Formula 1 will return for the Dutch Grand Prix on 23-25 August.
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points