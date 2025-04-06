Red Bull's Focus Remains on the Driver's Championship after Verstappen Japan Win
Despite winning the Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner remains pessimistic about the team's chances of winning the Constructors' Championship.
Max Verstappen once again maximized the potential of the RB21, achieving a stunning race win and securing pole position in Japan.
Verstappen narrowed the gap to just one point in the Drivers' Championship, despite apparently lacking the fastest car on the grid.
As a team, Verstappen has accounted for all of the team's points, since Liam Lawson struggled in the first two races, and Yuki Tsunoda, while looking stronger, was also unable to contribute any points to the racing team.
"Our priority is the drivers' championship," Horner said after the race.
"The constructors' will be harder but it is a long year and you never give up."
"It is a marathon and things can change. It is all about maximising your opportunities and we have done that this weekend."
"That was one of Max's best weekends."
"Max, without any debate, is the best driver in the world currently, but you are a team, not a driver. Wining is a real tonic."
"We know this car has some vices and we know where we need to improve. Bahrain will be a completely different challenge."
Red Bull is facing several obstacles to even be in the race for the Constructors Championship.
The team needs to improve the car substantially enough to challenge similarly as they did in Japan. The RB21 still provides a limited operating window, as well as several unfavorable driving conditions.
The car also needs to accommodate the second Red Bull driver, considering the requirements of Tsunoda in all developments.
The team will also need to do everything possible to bring Yuki up to speed with both the team and the new car. If he feels comfortable in the car, Tsunoda has demonstrated that he can deliver consistent points.
If the car is enhanced to the extent that it can perform well on all types of tracks, and Tsunoda receives full support, the team could contend for the Constructors' Title. However, it would likely require McLaren to make mistakes and falter in their execution.
The season is only three races in, leaving plenty of time for the tables to turn, but it will take a monumental effort for everyone on the Red Bull Racing team.
