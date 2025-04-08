Red Bull set to bring Big Upgrade Package for the RB21 in Imola
Oracle Red Bull Racing is preparing to unveil a new set of upgrades for the RB21 ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, aiming to bring the team closer to McLaren and win the Drivers' Championship.
Imola is held in May, which means a handful of races will be run without any kind of major upgrades.
There may be minor upgrades and adjustments, but significant progress on the car will not be evident until May 18, according to reports.
The reporting comes from Sky Sports' very own Ted Kravitz, one of the most connected people in Formula 1, who has heard that Imola is the target race for upgrades.
The timeline aligns with remarks made by Dr. Obbs, co-host of the Braking Bias Podcast, on X.
As an engineer offering technical analysis and linked with the Red Bull team, he asserts that he is aware of an upgrade that will feature a new floor design.
After the race in China, Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko told the Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf that the triple header in Japan, Bahrain, and Jeddah will focus on damage limitation until upgrades arrive.
“It is impossible to change a difficult car like the RB21 very quickly,” Marko told De Telegraaf.
“But yesterday Max Verstappen had a very positive meeting with the engineers.
“We really still have confidence. But realistically, the next three races will still be very difficult for Red Bull.”
Marko's comments also align with predictions that around Imola, the RB21 could receive significant upgrades to address any issues related to driver feedback.
The first leg of the tripleheader in Japan exceeded officials' expectations, as Max Verstappen won the race and secured pole position, while Red Bull capped their partnership with Honda with a victory.
Many in the F1 paddock have commented that the RB21 has a small window in which it can achieve peak performance, making it tricky for teams and drivers to perform well throughout the weekend.
Upgrades to the floor could help improve the car's consistency, allowing both Verstappen and their new driver Yuki Tsunoda to face fewer struggles and headaches over the course of a race weekend.
Another area of weakness noted by both Tsunoda and his predecessor Liam Lawson is the issue of controlling the rear of the car.
"I feel like this car is on the edge with the rear," Tsunoda told The Race.
"At least for now I feel pretty OK with the stability, in terms of rear sliding. I'm feeling it.
"But I feel at the same time this kind of direction is the set-up I have to drive to perform well in the car."
Progress with any rear sliding and opening the operating window could both lead to Verstappen replicating the race weekend he had in Japan and once again stealing the Drivers' Championship from McLaren, who have the best car on the grid as of now.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.