Red Bull Slammed By F1 Insider for Struggling To Handle Max Verstappen Criticism
Former Sky Sports F1 presenter and 1996 world champion Damon Hill has criticized Red Bull for its inability to handle any criticism directed at Max Verstappen. He claimed that the team tends to "cry about it" when things don’t go their way and is often quick to defend the four-time world champion whenever he faces scrutiny.
Hill parted ways with Sky F1 towards the end of the 2024 season, a year that saw intense competition, particularly as Red Bull's RB20 suffered from balance problems alongside the resurgence of teams like Ferrari and McLaren, which made Grands Prix exciting to watch.
However, Verstappen's determination to win his fourth title led to aggressive racing, as seen at the Circuit of the Americas, where he seemingly forcing Lando Norris off the track during an intense battle, though it was Norris who received a penalty for overtaking off-track. In the following race in Mexico, however, Verstappen was penalized heavily for two similar incidents involving Norris.
Verstappen's actions drew criticism from F1 pundits, including Hill, who pointed out how the Dutchman exploited the rules but protested when he faced the consequences of his own actions. Hill told The Telegraph:
"[Last year] Max correctly interpreted to his advantage the rule about overtaking and being ahead at the apex on the inside.
"There's nothing in the rules that says you can't do that. And it's exciting to see people dive down the inside. Except that no other driver does it.
"And if someone was to do it to him, he'd cry like a baby. And that's one of my issues with them. Red Bull simply can't accept that. No, it really is slightly disappointing, to say the least, that they like to be thought of as the hard kids on the block, but when something doesn't go their way, they cry about it."
Hill made it clear that his criticism of Red Bull and Verstappen does not disregard that he is a "brilliant" driver. He added:
"I'm not anti-Max.
"This is the point. I think Max is brilliant. I like him. I mean what's not to like? He's sensational. But when I felt he overstepped the mark, I said so. And I think Red Bull have a responsibility, their team management has a responsibility, to the sport, you know?
"If their driver goes over the limit on occasion, they have a responsibility to say 'You can't do that.' And they don't. That's always been my issue with them. That they have almost given Max carte blanche and protected their driver from not sticking to the code, if you like."
Hill then clarified that he was against the notion that certain F1 experts such as he were anti-Verstappen because he isn't British. He also opened up on the accusation against Sky F1 of having a British bias, insisting that no such bias exists and that the network aims to report on the sport fairly. He explained:
"What I don't like is jingoism. And I don't like the fact that it became a 'You're against us because we're not British' and all that nonsense, which was used as a way of pressuring us. It's utterly unfair to suggest that there is any kind of anti-Dutch thing going on. What can you do? I thought I was there to express my opinion.
"[Red Bull and the Verstappens] didn't like, particularly, some of the things that were said. On the whole they've always taken the view that Sky are British-centric and biased, which is really unfair I think. Actually I think there is a desire [the other way].
"I don't think Sky want to be accused of being biased at all. I think they want to be a fair broadcaster of the sport -- credit where credit's due and all that. They also do not want to be denied access to a very important figure in this sport. And I think Red Bull know that, and they apply pressure if they need to."