Red Bull Struggling with Similar 'Correlation' Issue from 2024
Red Bull Racing is experiencing its worst start to a Formula 1 season in years, primarily due to the performance of the RB21, which has numerous flaws and inconsistencies.
Team boss Christian Horner has seemingly indicated a factor in Red Bull's downward spiral regarding car development.
According to Horner, Red Bull's problems can be traced back to correlation issues between the team's wind tunnel testing and the car's actual performance on track.
More News: Max Verstappen Relieved with Pole Position: "It Wasn't Easy"
“I think the problems [with out car] are understood, the problem is that the solutions with what we see within our tools compared to what we’re seeing on track at the moment aren’t correlating and I think that’s what we need to get to the bottom of,” he said.
“Why can we not see within our tools what we’re seeing on the circuit and when you end up with a disconnect like that you have to obviously unpick it, we’ve got a strong technical team that have produced some amazing cars over the last few years and I’m confident they’ll get to the bottom of this issue."
“But it’s literally the tool isn’t replicating with what we’re seeing on the track, and then it’s at that point it’s like telling the time on two different watches.”
Red Bull's wind tunnel issues trace back to the 2024 season, as upgrade packages failed to deliver the expected gains on track.
More News: F1 Japanese GP Race Pace Data Reveals Shocking McLaren-Verstappen Gap
The wind tunnel allows for the analysis of the current car by simulating the effects of airflow from the track on it.
If the wind tunnel is not set to match the conditions on the track, it can lead to upgrades not working and may even worsen the car's performance.
"Primarily, the wind tunnel has driven us in a direction that isn’t replicating what we’re seeing on track and so then you end up with a mishmash between what your tools are telling you and what the track data is."
“So, obviously now as we’re accumulating track data, it’s the track data that’s driving the solutions.“
As McLaren's lead in both championships grows, there is considerable pressure on Horner and the team to resolve the issues as quickly as possible, given that the title challenge can slip away rapidly.
More News: Max Verstappen: RB21 'Too Slow' After Red Bull 'Struggle For Pace'
“I think you’ve got to understand where it’s weakness is and I think the problem that we have is that we’re at the end of a set of regulations where the gains are very very marginal and I think we’re seeing some of the shortcomings in our current tunnel that struggles in that area," he said.
“I think it’s clear we understand what the problem is, it’s implementing the solution.”
Red Bull was set to bring an upgrade package to Imola in May; however, wind tunnel issues could delay that package, meaning the team will have to manage the car as it is for the upcoming races.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.