Red Bull Teases Imminent Liam Lawson 2025 Contract Decision
Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have confirmed that a decision on Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson's Formula 1 future for 2025 will not be made until September. Given the limited options for next season, it appears most likely that Lawson will secure a seat with VCARB (RB), though there is a slimmer chance he could join Red Bull Racing.
Williams made a bold move by parting ways with Logan Sargeant after growing speculation following his costly crash during free practice at Zandvoort, which left his car too damaged to participate in qualifying. A string of similar mistakes and his inability to score any points are thought to have sealed the 23-year-old driver's fate with the team.
As the Grove outfit explored options for a driver to place alongside Alex Albon for the remainder of nine races of the season, before Carlos Sainz's official takeover of the seat in 2025, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed his willingness to loan Lawson, but only on certain conditions. He told the media:
“It would depend on which terms, and if we needed him back, that we could have him back quite quickly.
“But certainly, if they needed a driver next weekend, you know, we’d be open to that – but that’s a Williams question rather than one for us to answer.”
Eventually, Williams signed F2 driver Franco Colapinto, who was placed sixth in the Drivers' Standings in the junior category. Thus, the doors for Lawson were closed at Williams.
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed to Kleine Zeitung that the main reason to withhold Lawson from going to Williams was to ensure he was available whenever the team needed him, like an instance from last year when Lawson stepped in as a reserve driver after VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist during free practice at Zandvoort. Marko stated:
"We wanted to keep the option that he would be available when we need him."
Horner recently confirmed that if a deal for a seat within the Red Bull family isn't finalized soon, he would be open to allowing Lawson to explore opportunities with other F1 teams for the 2025 season. Speaking to RacingNews365.com, he shared insights from his discussions with Marko, stating:
“I asked him [Marko], he said he [Lawson] will have a drive in Formula 1 next year.
“We could rent him out somewhere else. Nothing is fixed. If we don't take up the option on Liam, then he's a free driver for 2025.
“We've got specific time periods within drivers' contracts where that becomes prevalent.
“I checked with Helmut earlier and he said, 'No, I didn't say which car - I just said 'a drive'.”
But with just two seats left on the F1 grid away from Red Bull at Sauber and Mercedes, Lawson’s options seem limited. Meanwhile, Ricciardo has not yet secured a contract extension for 2025. Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Marko confirmed that Lawson will "definitely" race in Formula 1 in 2025, but not with Sauber. This opens up several possibilities, and given Marko's confidence, a potential seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda should not be ruled out.