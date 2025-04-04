Red Bull Unveil Beautiful White Livery for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix
The Japanese Grand Prix will be the last for Red Bull and Honda as a pairing, which is leading to a special livery from Red Bull in dedication to Honda.
The livery is based on a previous goodbye livery that Red Bull dedicated to Honda for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.
Before Honda recommitted to Red Bull for another 4 years, the partnership was set to end in 2021.
The 2021 livery is remembered as one of the best liveries in recent times, and fans of the energy drink racing team have called for a return ever since its debut.
Honda officially has an agreement with Aston Martin to power the Silverstone-based team from 2026 onwards.
Red Bull have tweaked the livery to create a stunning red, black, and white clean look.
The unveiling of the livery has featured a full-scale marketing campaign that has generated millions of impressions on social media and consensus praise from F1 fans across the board.
"The striking white and red look will adorn both Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21s, when they take to the track at the Suzuka Circuit," Red Bull Racing said in a statement.
"This season marks the 60th anniversary of Honda's first victory in Formula One and the design concept is a tribute to the RA272, which gave Honda its inaugural win in 1965 at the Mexico GP, with American Richie Ginther at the wheel, driving under the number 11."
"The livery recreates the RA272’s iconic Japanese flag motif, featuring the “H” logo on the nose and the simple Honda logo on the rear of the bodywork," the statement read.
"A special logo commemorating 60 years since Honda’s first F1 victory will also be displayed across all four Red Bull cars on the grid."
"This will be the second time Oracle Red Bull Racing have raced in white to honour Honda, the Team took a double podium at the 2021 Turkey GP in a special livery, that fans have called to see time and time again."
The "White Bull," as referenced by the team's social media account, will make a comeback at the home grand prix of their newest driver, Yuki Tsunoda.
“It is quite moving to see the RA272 tribute livery on the latest Red Bull Racing machine, in the final year of Honda and Red Bull’s partnership," Koji Wantanabe, President of Honda Racing, said.
"Our successful path will continue to shine in the history of F1.”