Renault F1 Engine Staff Begin Protest As Images Emerge From Monza
The Alpine F1 team has confirmed that team members of the Viry-Chatillon engine facility are planning a "peaceful protest" for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. Protestors were seen holding banners at Monza with the message "Alpine Renault PU 2026 Let Us Race," as images appeared on social media platforms such as X.
Under the leadership of CEO Luca de Meo, Renault is considering withdrawing from Formula 1 as an engine supplier, thus reducing the number of power unit manufacturers on the grid. Faced with escalating development costs, the company conducted a feasibility review and ultimately chose to source engines from existing suppliers like Mercedes or Ferrari, a decision that is still pending finalization.
Renault's move to stop the production and development of its Formula 1 engines has left factory employees disheartened, feeling that it dismisses the years of dedication and effort they put into developing their engines. Many pointed out that the 2026 power unit had shown promising potential, making the sudden stop even more shocking. Although they were promised transfers to other departments with comparable opportunities and challenges, the actual situation appears far less certain.
The planned protest was scheduled for Friday's free practice to send out a message advocating for the continuation of the development of the 2026 power unit at Renault's Viry-Chatillon engine facility. In addition, a strike will also be held by employees back at the factory at the same time to express their dissatisfaction and grievances to gain the support of the locals and elected officials.
Alpine issued a statement confirming a strike at the factory, as reported by F1technical.net:
“We are aware of some activities planned this weekend from staff of Viry-Chatillon engine facility.
"We understand from their communication these will be peaceful protests and will not impact team operations. The transformation project is still being evaluated and no decision has been taken yet by Alpine’s management.
"The dialogue, which opened since the project was presented to the Viry employee representatives in July, is important to Alpine’s management and will be pursued in the upcoming weeks.”
Alpine's Formula 1 project is in the midst of a significant overhaul, with new executive advisor Flavio Briatore leading the changes. While Briatore clarified that the decision to terminate the engine program was made by CEO Luca de Meo before his involvement, he has been pivotal in the appointment of Oliver Oakes, the Hitech GP director, as Alpine's new team principal. What followed next was the hiring of Formula 2 driver Jack Doohan for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly.