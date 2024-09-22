Ricciardo's Fastest Lap Might Have Swept Away Norris' Championship Win Over Verstappen
On the final lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap in what could be his last Formula 1 race. In doing so, he not only denied Lando Norris a potential grand slam but also, from a mathematical standpoint, narrowed the McLaren driver's chances of winning the Drivers' Championship this year.
With a near-perfect dominant race, Norris was all set to secure points this weekend for the race win and for setting the fastest time of the Grand Prix. However, in the last legs of the race, Ricciardo, who was last, decided to pit and switch to soft tires. The strategy was to set the fastest lap of the race.
The Australian driver, voted Driver of the Day, may have aimed to make a lasting impression in what could be his final race by setting the fastest lap. However, it might also have been a strategic move by Red Bull, using their junior team driver to block Norris from securing the crucial extra point, which could have posed a significant threat to Verstappen's potential championship victory.
This theory holds significant weight, as noted by Autosport Production Coordinator Dre Harrison, who stated that the extra point could prove vital. Without it, even if Norris won all the remaining Grands Prix this season while Verstappen simply chased him for the second spot, the Red Bull driver would still clinch the championship.
That could explain why Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase came on the team radio after the three-time champion finished in 2nd place, to inform him that his "old pal" Ricciardo had scored a point by setting the fastest lap of the race. He said:
“Your old pal Daniel picked up fastest lap."
Verstappen replied: “Thank you Daniel!”
Speculation suggests that Ricciardo will be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who performed reserve driver duties for the 35-year-old last year, scoring a point in his impressive 5-race F1 stint. As Formula 1 heads for another month-long break, an announcement could be expected from Red Bull and VCARB in the coming days.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Sergio Perez
11. Franco Colapinto
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Daniel Ricciardo - Fastest Lap
19. Kevin Magnussen - DNF
20. Alex Albon - DNF