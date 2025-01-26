Sainz Sr Breaks Silence on Ferrari's 'Perfect Storm' and Hamilton's Role in His Son’s Ouster
Carlos Sainz Sr, a legendary rally driver, recently shared his thoughts on his son Carlos Sainz Jr's exit from the Ferrari Formula 1 team and the circumstances that led to it.
Sainz Jr left Ferrari at the end of the 2024 F1 season, even though there were no performance issues on his part. Instead, Ferrari decided to sign Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, to replace him. Interestingly, a mere year before, Sainz Jr was the only non-Red Bull driver to secure a race win.
Carlos Sainz Sr, who is well-known in motorsport circles, referred to his son's exit as a "perfect storm." Ferrari's interest in Hamilton was a key factor in their decision, even though they were satisfied with Sainz Jr's performances. It seems that Hamilton's availability was too enticing for Ferrari to pass up, creating an interesting development in the F1 world.
"I wouldn’t describe it as the Scuderia behaving badly," Sainz Sr explained. "The circumstances of the perfect storm have arisen. Ferrari was happy with Carlos, but the possibility appeared because Hamilton himself produced it."
More News: Jeremy Clarkson Makes Startling Lewis Hamilton Claim - 'Signed For Ferrari For Different Reason'
Sainz Sr went on to mention that perhaps the process could have been clearer and more transparent, but it was kept under wraps to avoid leaks, a common theme in this sport. Despite this, Ferrari extended a remarkable farewell to Sainz Jr, which is not typical for drivers leaving a team.
"But then they had a fantastic detail with Sainz Jr, a gesture that they have not had with practically any driver in their history, which is the farewell," Sainz Sr said. Ferrari allowed Sainz Jr and his father to drive a Formula 1 car at the Fiorano track. This special gesture gave them the chance to drive the F1-75, the car in which Sainz Jr achieved his memorable victory at the 2022 British Grand Prix.
Reflecting on his own experience during this unique farewell, Carlos Sainz Sr shared how incredible it was for him.
"I have no experience in any formula championship, very, very little, so for me it was a big thing," he shared with The Sun. Driving a modern Formula 1 car was a new and thrilling experience for him, despite his minimal exposure to formula racing.
Carlos Sainz Jr's journey with Ferrari began in 2021 when he teamed up with Charles Leclerc. Over the years, he secured four victories, including his first win at the 2022 British Grand Prix. His most successful season came in 2024, when he finished third in the Drivers' Championship, contributing to Ferrari's second-place finish in the Constructors' Championship.
More News: Lewis Hamilton Predicted to Win 8th World Championship If Ferrari Can Do This One Thing
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was announced in February 2024. This move cpmfor,ed the end of his long-standing partnership with Mercedes, where he clinched six of his seven world championships. Hamilton's move to Ferrari took the Formula 1 community by surprise and set the stage for an exciting 2025 season.
As for Sainz Jr's future, he has signed a multi-year contract with Williams starting from the 2025 season. Williams' move to recruit Sainz is part of their revival strategy under the leadership of the new team principal, James Vowles.
More News: Williams Predicted to Make Staggering Comeback By Rival Driver
With Hamilton joining Ferrari, their lineup will see him alongside Charles Leclerc. The duo is expected to be a force to be reckoned with.
On the other hand, Williams is preparing for the upcoming 2026 regulation changes, which hold the potential to disrupt the grid. Carlos Sainz Jr's move to Williams aligns with these changes, allowing him to be part of this transformative period and contribute to the team's resurgence.