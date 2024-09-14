Sauber F1 Driver Handed 20-Place Grid Penalty For Azerbaijan GP
Zhou Guanyu has been handed a 20-place grid penalty for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This development follows the introduction of unauthorized power unit components, breaching Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Consequently, the Sauber driver will start the race from the back of the grid, regardless of his performance in qualifying.
The penalty, resulting from the use of a third Energy Store (ES) and third Control Electronics (CE), is a severe blow for both Guanyu and the Sauber team, which is already struggling this season. According to the stewards' decision documentation, "each unauthorized component change beyond two instances incurs a 10-place grid penalty," leading to a cumulative penalty of 20 places.
The stewards’ official documentation detailed the infringement clearly:
"Fact: The following Power Unit elements have been used:
"3rd Energy Store (ES)
"3rd Control Electronics (CE)
"Infringement: Breach of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Decision: Required to start the Race from the back of the starting grid.
"Reason: The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article 28.3. The use of each additional element in this case carries a 10 grid place penalty, therefore there is an accumulation of 20 places. Article 42.3 d) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations provides that a driver which has accrued more than 15 cumulative grid position penalties must start from the back of the grid.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."
This grid penalty is especially detrimental given Sauber's current standing. The team, featuring drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, has yet to score any points this season, placing them at the bottom of the Constructors' Standings. Starting from the back further complicates Sauber's ability to secure a competitive position and score points in Azerbaijan.
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. Red Bull Racing - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points