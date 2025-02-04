Sauber Makes Huge Expansion Announcement Ahead Of Audi Takeover
The Sauber F1 team has made a huge announcement, declaring its plans to set up a new technical center in the United Kingdom. The new Motorsport Technology Center UK is believed to have a positive influence on the team's competitive form in the 2025 season before it becomes the Audi factory outfit in 2026.
Sauber believes a new technology center in the "Motorsport Valley" will give it access to a huge talent pool, considering that the UK is the "birthplace of Formula One." Aston Martin has also been readying its modern facility in Silverstone ahead of the era of new regulations beginning in 2026. Cadillac's eleventh F1 team will also reportedly receive key contributions from Andretti's new Silverstone facility.
With several other teams, such as McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Alpine, having their headquarters in the UK, totaling up to 25,000 professionals, Sauber believes its new hub will attract potential engineering talent and experts for its Audi F1 project and will play a considerable role in stepping up its technical development in the ever-evolving sport.
Sauber plans to set up its technical center and have it running in full swing by the summer of 2025. Thus, the outfit is currently assessing key areas in the UK where it can set up its new facility. Locations shortlisted by Sauber include Silverstone, Milton Keynes, and Bicester. Speaking on the team's plan of having its presence in the "Motorsport Valley," COO and CTO of Sauber Motorsport, Mattia Binotto said:
"We are excited to establish our technical centre in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth.
"Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world's most dynamic motorsport ecosystems. Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance."
The announcement from Sauber arrives amid reports of Audi having concluded the full takeover of the Sauber F1 team. The German manufacturer claimed earlier that it would purchase 75 percent of the team.
However, Audi has reportedly acquired full ownership of the team. While there has been no official confirmation from either party about the conclusion of the takeover, a spokesperson from Audi has confirmed the report. The statement read:
“Closing was concluded in January, as planned.
“Audi now is the 100 per cent owner of Sauber Holding AG, the mother company of the team.”