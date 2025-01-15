Sauber Negotiates New Terms With Red Bull As Jonathan Wheatley Prepares To Join Team
Jonathan Wheatley, who stepped down as Red Bull's sporting director in 2024, was originally set to assume his role as Sauber team principal by July 2025. However, an agreement with Red Bull will see him begin much earlier than planned.
It is likely that Audi, which will take over Sauber next year, wants to expedite its processes to enter the F1 grid in 2026.
According to a report, Wheatley will begin his new role on April 1, 2025, which means he will remain absent for the first two races of the season in Australia and China. There is a high chance that the CEO and CTO of Sauber, Mattia Binotto, will become the team's interim team principal for the two Grands Prix.
While there hasn't been an official statement by the team on the early onboarding, the report suggests Wheatley's first race of the season will be the Japanese Grand Prix, scheduled from April 4-6.
The Hinwil outfit is expected to announce several internal changes this season in preparation for Audi's takeover and as the sport enters a new era of regulations next year.
Sauber also announced the departure of its team representative and managing director, Alessandro Alunni Bravi by the end of January 2025. He has been an integral part of the team since 2017 and now looks forward to another project in his career. He said:
“Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined.
“This organisation went through exciting and difficult times alike, all without ever losing its spirit and its commitment, which is something I find inspiring, and I was proud of being able to represent the team as its public face in the last two years.
“As I move on to a new project, I want to thank Finn Rausing, all those who put so much trust and faith in me at Sauber and Audi, and all the colleagues I have been working with for the last eight years. This team is a family and has a bright future ahead.”
Sauber CTO and CEO, Mattia Binotto added:
“Having worked closely with him in the months since my arrival to Hinwil, I want to pay tribute to Alessandro, a true team player who came to embody the essence of Sauber throughout the years.
“Alessandro played a wide range of roles within the team, steering it through difficult and exciting times alike. As he moves onto a new venture, the whole company would like to thank him for all his energy and contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future.”