Sauber To Auction Off 2025 Launch Car After F1 75 Event
Sauber is set to auction off their 2025 launch car following its unveiling at the highly anticipated F1 75 event.
The launch, scheduled for February 18th at the O2 Arena, will see all ten F1 teams come together to showcase their 2025 liveries in a historic first.
The decision to hold the unveiling at the O2 Arena coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Formula 1. It is the first occasion where all teams will simultaneously unveil their cars in one venue.
Car enthusiasts and collectors will have the unique opportunity to bid on Sauber's 2025 car, as the auction will take place online on F1 Authentics, a platform managed by Memento Exclusives under F1's license.
The bidding will open ahead of the O2 event on February 11th. The car being auctioned is manufactured at Memento Exclusives' race bays located in Motorsport Valley and constructed using detailed CAD data and designs created in collaboration with the Sauber race team.
Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives (F1 Authentics) commented in a press release provided to F1 on SI:
“We are proud to continue strengthening our partnership with Stake F1® Team KICK Sauber, having worked with them for many years now. This launch car auction offers fans and collectors the chance to own a genuine piece of history, which will feature at the inaugural event held at O2 Arena. This is the first time all ten teams have unveiled their liveries in one place, so to be contributing one of the featured cars is an honour.”
Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Sauber Motorsport stated:
“We are thrilled to offer fans and collectors alike the opportunity to acquire a truly unique piece of F1® history. Collaborating with Memento Exclusives to bring this car to life has been an incredible experience, and their commitment to detail ensures that it embodies the precision and craftsmanship that define Formula One. Through F1® Authentics, we are excited to launch this exclusive auction, giving collectors a rare chance to be part of the fabric of our sport. We look forward to unveiling this car and our new livery at the O2 Arena, marking the beginning of an exciting new season for the team.”
