Sebastian Vettel: Christian Horner Supports Former Driver In F1 Management Role

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has been backed by two of his former team principal's, Christian Horner and Mike Krack, for a management role within the sport.

Vettel made the announcement during 2022 that he would be retiring at the end of the year. Since he headed into retirement, there has been a huge amount of speculation over what we will see him doing next.

The German driver secured his first permanent seat on the grid in 2007 on the Toro Rosso team (now AlphaTauri) and was then 'promoted' to Red Bull in 2009 where he won his four consecutive championships. In 2015, Vettel decided to make the move to Ferrari and then moved again to Aston Martin in 2021.

Throughout his long and successful F1 career, he achieved 53 race wins, 57 pole positions, and 122 podium finishes.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken about Vettel possibly returning to the sport in a management role and has praised the driver for "understanding the value of people". He explained:

“He’s a great people person. He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success. “And I think he’s turned into somewhat of a driver counsellor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends what he wishes to apply himself to. “He’s one of those guys that’s annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I’m sure if he chose that path he would be very good at it.”

Aston Martin team principal, Mike Krack, also spoke about Vettel saying he has the "personality for it" if it was what he decided to do. Krack said: