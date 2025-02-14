Sebastian Vettel Connected to F1 Seat but Rejected by Insider
Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was recently connected with a possible return to the sport. However, he faced rejection as it Helmut Marko didn't allow it.
Vettel, who retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, left the racing world after achieving minimal success during his last years with Aston Martin. Despite stepping away from F1 specifically, Vettel has not completely closed the door on making a comeback. In fact, he has been vocal about his belief that he still has the physical strength, admitting he is "fit enough" to race should the chance arise.
Much of the discussion about Vettel's possible return revolved around him possibly joining Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari in 2025 or becoming a part of the Audi-Sauber F1 project. This project by Audi is especially interesting as they expressed a desire to have a German driver lead their team when they make their Formula 1 debut in 2026.
Former Audi boss Andreas Seidl even engaged in talks with Vettel, aiming to bring him on board. Despite these discussions, other avenues were preferred. Initially, Audi showed interest in Carlos Sainz, but he declined their offer. Eventually, Audi chose to pursue other drivers, finally deciding on the German Nico Hulkenberg.
When Mattia Binotto took on a leadership role at Audi, a change of strategy occurred. This brought younger talents into focus, favoring the likes of F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto over experienced drivers like Valtteri Bottas.
Speculation also rose about Vettel potentially rejoining Red Bull to race alongside Max Verstappen. Helmut Marko, an senior figure at Red Bull, however, quickly put this to rest.
He had concerns that facing off against the powerhouse that is Max Verstappen and how that might tarnish Vettel’s reputation. According to Marko, "Sebastian would have liked to ride next to Max Verstappen with us. But that wouldn't have made sense, even to protect him. Max would have clearly beaten him and damaged Sebastian’s reputation. I couldn't and didn't want to allow that."
Outside of these discussions about returning to Formula 1, Vettel has not stayed idle. Currently, Vettel is training hard with fellow German driver and godson Mick Schumacher in preparation for the Race of Champions. This allows Vettel to still indulge in some wheel-to-wheel racing.
If Vettel were to reenter Formula 1, he would be one of the oldest drivers on the circuit. With Fernando Alonso at 43 and Lewis Hamilton at 40, Vettel, at 37, would be right behind them.
Throughout his career, Vettel has maintained a strong philosophical position on sustainable practices within racing. Not one to shy away from expressing his perspective on ethical racing, his advocacy work went hand-in-hand with his concern for environmental matters, championing carbon-neutral synthetic fuels. He drove two historic F1 cars, the McLaren MP4/7 and Williams FW14B, at Goodwood Festival of Speed with both cars being powered by these fuels.
