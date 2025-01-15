Sergio Perez Backed For Shocking Switch To Another Racing Series After Red Bull F1 Exit
Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been backed by his father, Antonio Perez Garibay, for a shocking move to the Formula E series. The update arrives weeks after Red Bull parted ways with Perez and replaced him with Liam Lawson.
The post-season decision by the Milton Keynes outfit meant the Mexican driver could not strike a deal with any other team, considering all seats on the F1 grid have been occupied. Perez recently revealed that he was making full use of the time away from Formula 1 to spend time with his family.
Now though, his father Antonio has hinted that his son's move to FE could soon become a reality while he was present at the Mexico City E-Prix last weekend. Speaking to Estadio Deportes, he said:
“I would never have imagined Formula E and I would be careful because we could have Checo Pérez racing here.
"Of course, without any problem, [I see him racing here] the category has been around for 11 years, it is very young, today it is number two in the world and within the next five years it will be number one.
"That is why I am here. I am looking forward to what comes next."
The co-founder and head of the Formula E championship, Alberto Longo is keen to have Perez on board the all-electric championship but remarked that securing one of the seats in the series would depend on teams who wish to sign him. He added:
“We welcome him with open arms.
"I also say that it is not the decision of the championship's promoters, which is us, but rather his decision and then that of the main teams because in the end, they are the ones who decide who sits in each of their cars."
Sports Illustrated reported last year that Longo expressed his desire for Perez to race in FE, stressing that FE is the 34-year-old driver's "home." He said:
“I talk to Checo constantly and I hope he makes a leap to the real competition.
“Formula E is his home, the doors are open to him and he is welcome.”
Now though, it remains to be seen whether Perez will return to F1 or make a leap of faith by joining FE. Revealing the timeline for his upcoming move, Perez said:
"In the next six months, I will make a decision about what I want for the next step in my career.
"It's too early to give an answer as to whether I intend to return to Formula 1.
"Everything happened so quickly at the end of last season, I didn't expect to leave the team.
"My biggest motivation now is to guide my children along the right path and be more present in their lives. I am very excited to be with my family because in F1 you only think about being a better driver, preparing yourself better, you don't have time for anything else."