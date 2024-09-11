Sergio Perez Confident About Azerbaijan GP Despite Recent Red Bull Struggles
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is confident about the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, a circuit where he has claimed the most victories. Despite the balance issues with the RB20 F1 car that the team has been addressing over the past two weeks, Perez looks forward to the race weekend.
The Baku race could be a significant morale booster for Perez, who has struggled since his third-place podium finish in China back in April. This renewed optimism is also crucial for Red Bull, as it holds a narrow eight-point lead over McLaren in the Constructors' Championship.
Red Bull's title contender received mid-season upgrades to improve downforce, but the changes upset the car's balance, causing Max Verstappen to finish 23 seconds behind Lando Norris at his home race in Zandvoort. The three-time world champion described the RB20 as "undriveable," citing severe understeer over the team radio.
In the following Grand Prix, Red Bull's performance reached a new low when Verstappen managed a P6 finish at Monza, while Perez finished two positions below in eighth. Perez explained that the long gap after the Italian Grand Prix offered the team a "period of reflection," as both he and Verstappen were working with the staff at the team's factory to address the car's problems. He told the media:
"We’ve had a good period of reflection and work since the last race in Monza. Both Max and I have been in the factory working with the team to ensure we are finding the fix for the problems we have been suffering from when it comes to car performance.
"To get back to where we should be on the grid it will take a team effort and you can see that everyday in Milton Keynes and at track, this has pulled us all together and we are confident we are going to be heading in the right direction."
With street races being his strong point, Perez is the only driver to have secured multiple victories at Baku and thus, bagged the most points from the venue. He added:
"Baku is always a fun track, I personally love racing there, street circuits suit my style and I love testing myself on them. It will be interesting for us to see how the RB20 reacts there, practice is going to be especially important to us and then it’ll be about putting everything we have learnt about the car over the past few weeks to work."