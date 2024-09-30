Sergio Perez Confirms Red Bull Future With Bold Social Media Post
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has made it clear that he is here to stay with the team in the premier class of motorsport, by sharing a famous clip from the movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street', featuring the bold message "I'm not leaving," on X.
This strong message arrives amid rumors that Perez might announce his departure from Red Bull at his home race in Mexico this October. However, the 34-year-old driver has firmly stated that he isn’t going anywhere. This isn’t the first time he has faced speculation about being ousted from the team.
After a challenging year marked by difficulties in extracting performance from his RB20 F1 car, which suffered from balance issues, Perez faced intense media scrutiny despite securing a contract extension with Red Bull in June. However, it wasn't until the Dutch Grand Prix following the summer break that Red Bull recognized the root of the problem after Max Verstappen struggled to compete with Lando Norris, hinting that it was the car, rather than Perez's abilities, that had contributed to his performance slump.
The latest rumor of his exit from the Milton Keynes outfit was set off by Formula 1 journalist Joe Saward, who stated in his Greennotebook:
"One interesting rumour in Singapore was that Perez and Red Bull have worked out a plan that will see him announce his retirement in Mexico, giving him a more gentle exit than being fired and will be less painful for Red Bull sales in the Americas.
"This would give Red Bull the chance to shop around for a new driver in 2025. Despite its expensive young driver programmes, Red Bull does not have someone ready to step up alongside Max Verstappen. Perhaps it will if Lawson really shines (a la Colapinto) but there is already all that Red Bull is out there shopping for the future.
"Christian Horner was talking the other day about George Russell, as he does not have a contract after the end of next year. There are still some who think that Verstappen might take off to Mercedes, but I think the price he will want to be paid for his services and the baggage he brings with him may make him less attractive than he might think.
"If it is down to money, Aston Martin has shown that it will pay whatever it takes to get anyone and so Max must be considered the next likely target, although he is going nowhere unless he can be convinced that the packages available in 2026 will be better than Red Bull.
"And we just don't know. If you ask around at Red Bull, they seem to be very impressed with Oscar Piastri (as we all are) and they see chinks in the Woking armour, because Oscar's manager Mark Webber is close to Red Bull and no doubt is intrigued by the question of how McLaren can keep two stars happy in the years ahead. That is a fair question."