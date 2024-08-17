Sergio Perez Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance Compared To Max Verstappen
Former McLaren coordinator Jo Ramirez proposed that Red Bull driver Sergio Perez should stop complaining about his RB20 F1 car and instead accept that "Max Verstappen is a phenomenon" and he "can’t get close to him."
After a promising start to the season, marked by a string of podium finishes in the first five races, Perez’s performance gradually declined. This downturn significantly impacted both his own results and Red Bull's overall point accumulation.
The growing disparity between Perez and reigning champion Verstappen became increasingly apparent, leading him to make mistakes under pressure and forcing him to start from the back of the grid in two Grands Prix. By the summer break, speculation about his departure from Red Bull intensified, despite his contract extension being secured in June.
Although Perez was given another opportunity during the break to improve his performance for the remaining ten races of the 2024 season, he faces an urgent need to turn his fortunes around. Having been consistently outperformed by Verstappen over the past two seasons, Ramirez suggested that Perez should refrain from complaining about his title contender and, instead, acknowledge Verstappen's superior performance. He told Mundo Deportivo:
“It is very difficult for Checo. He is not a bad driver, but I tell him that he has to always say that the car is perfect, because he always complains about the car, the temperature, the tires… he always complains about something instead of saying: ‘Look, Verstappen is a phenomenon and I can’t get close to him’.
“You shouldn’t be afraid to say that because I think there are very few drivers who are on Verstappen’s level. Or maybe there aren’t. He can change his driving, but he’s never going to catch Verstappen. But he has to say ‘Okay, I’m here doing the best I can and I was second in the championship’.”
Perez's form has caused him to drop to P7 in the Drivers' Standings, while Red Bull has revealed it will analyze his car's data to find the root cause of the sudden drop in performance. However, McLaren is closing in on Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, trailing by just 42 points.
With the resurgence of Mercedes and McLaren, it would be extremely challenging for Verstappen to single-handedly maintain his team's lead. If Perez does not get back to fighting for the top positions, there is a high chance that the Milton Keynes outfit will lose the Constructors' Championship to McLaren.