Sergio Perez Lashes Out At Liam Lawson - 'Not The Right Attitude For F1'
VCARB driver Liam Lawson has come under fire from Red Bull's Sergio Perez after the two drivers clashed on Turns 4 and 5 of Lap 18 and made contact during the Mexican Grand Prix. The incident proved to be a significant setback in the race for both drivers, but Perez has pointed out the newcomer's behavior since his official 2024 debut last weekend at the United States Grand Prix, suggesting it isn't the "right attitude for F1."
The encounter between Perez and Lawson took place as they battled for the final points position, with Lawson in 10th. Perez, attempting to overtake, pushed Lawson off, but the 22-year-old maintained his pace, remaining alongside through the Turn 5 switchback. This resulted in significant contact, damaging Perez's floor and sidepod, which severely affected his downforce.
The incident compounded Perez's struggles after starting from the back due to a disastrous qualifying session and a five-second penalty for being outside his grid slot. Frustrated, Perez labeled Lawson an "idiot." Eventually, Lawson finished 16th, and Perez secured the 17th position.
Making the matter more complicated was Lawson's show of the middle finger while overtaking Perez on the long straight. Though he eventually apologized for an act performed in the heat of the moment, Perez was furious that the New Zealander did not receive any penalties, despite allegedly being in a similar position with Fernando Alonso last weekend. Perez told the media:
"I had the manoeuvre into Turn 4 and then he was outside the track and just came straight like if there was no car.
"I think he could have avoided the incident but he just went back. Luckily I saw him and I opened the room otherwise it would have been a massive crash. There was no need. We damaged both of our races. It was a little bit too much.
"He's not getting any penalties as well. He did the same with Fernando, with Franco [Colapinto] in the end. There are no penalties, so none of this is his fault as well."
Despite Lawson racing for Red Bull's junior team, Perez strongly emphasized he had no relationship with him. He also warned the young talent to get his act right since "Formula 1 is a brutal world" where he might not find a place in the future. He said:
"I don't have any relationship with him. I think the way he has come to Formula 1, I don't think he has the right attitude for it. He needs to be a bit more humble.
"When a two-time world champion was saying things last weekend, he completely ignored him. It's like when you come to Formula 1, you're obviously very hungry and so on, but you have to be respectful as well, off track and on track.
"I don't think he's showing the right attitude. I think he's a great driver and I hope for him that he can step back and learn from it.
"In his first two grands prix he has had many incidents. I think there will be a point where it can cost him too much, like it did this weekend.
"I just think that he has to have the right attitude to say: 'Look, probably I'm overdoing it a little bit, I will step back and start again'. Because if you don't learn from your mistakes, Formula 1 is a brutal world and he might not continue."
When Perez was asked whether Lawson's aggressive racing against him had any connection to the fact that he might be his potential replacement, he answered by citing examples:
"Well, he nearly crashed with Fernando last weekend, he nearly crashed with Franco. I think he's just racing everyone out of control at the moment."