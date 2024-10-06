Sergio Perez Opens Up On F1 Retirement - 'Easy Route'
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has addressed the countless rumors about his potential retirement. After facing pressures on the track, especially regarding his performance in the RB20, the Mexican driver has opened up on his mindset and future plans.
Despite criticism during a tough season, the Red Bull driver maintains a determined stance against taking the "easy route" out of the sport. Whilst speaking to DAZN, Perez explained:
"These last six months I thought about it, but it took me three seconds to make the decision.
“In the end, it would be the easy route, after so many years, to leave and in a way give up.
“I would never have forgiven myself for it.”
After a season where the limitations of Perez's car became apparent, even troubling his teammate, Max Verstappen, the spotlight on Perez's performance intensified. Nevertheless, Red Bull Racing showed its faith in him, choosing to retain his seat mid-season, while introducing Liam Lawson as a potential candidate for the future.
At 34 and with a contract extending into the following season, Perez knows all too well the importance of sustaining his performance.
For Perez, the decision on when to leave F1 is incredibly personal. He added:
"I want to finish my career when I want and not when someone tells me to.
“That is my main focus: to get to the point where I can decide my future.
"For now I am very motivated, the truth is, I really want to continue in F1. I enjoy it.
“Especially the good moments you enjoy a lot, but you also learn to enjoy the bad ones.
"For now I have two more years on my contract, and two years in F1 is a long time, but I know that the end is getting closer.
"I don't see myself running here like Fernando Alonso, for example, whom I admire a lot for everything he does at his age.
“It's not that I wouldn't like to, but because I have small children and I want to spend a lot more time with them. At the end of the day, they will be the limit."
Perez is currently in the eighth position in the Drivers' Standings with 144 points, behind George Russell with 155 and comfortably ahead of Fernando Alonso with 62.
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points