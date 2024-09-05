Sergio Perez Opens Up On Goal Before F1 Retirement
Sergio Perez has his sights set on helping Red Bull secure additional titles before he concludes his Formula 1 career. At 34, Perez reflects on his illustrious journey, noting that while the end may be near, his commitment to achieving further success with Red Bull remains steadfast.
Perez’s career spans an impressive 273 race starts, making him one of the sport's most seasoned drivers.
Balancing his demanding career with family life has been one of Perez’s hardest challenges. He shared to The Times:
“It’s definitely hard, but it’s worth it.
“I’ve been fighting all my life to be here. I know that I’m towards the end of my career, because I don’t want to do it for too long. There will be a time, I don’t know when, where I will just have to say, look, ‘I cannot live anymore with leaving my family all the time behind.’"
His loyalty to Red Bull, the team he joined ahead of the 2021 season, runs deep. Feeling immense gratitude, the Mexican driver hopes to finish his career with Red Bull and repay the team’s faith in him.
“I want to end my career here. I don’t know when, but it’s a team that has given me everything, and I want to give everything back to them as well. Before that, hopefully we are able to win a few more championships.”
The 2024 Formula 1 season has presented significant challenges, with Red Bull battling for a third consecutive Constructors’ Championship. Perez’s teammate, Max Verstappen, is vying for his fourth Drivers’ title.
Red Bull’s dominance is being tested by McLaren, whose resurgence has reduced the Milton Keynes-based squad’s lead in the Constructors’ Championship margin to a mere eight points. Lando Norris has also narrowed Verstappen’s lead in the Drivers’ Championship to 62 points.
Future races, particularly at the Baku City Circuit, where Perez has previously triumphed in 2021 and 2023, are viewed as crucial opportunities to regain momentum. Perez’s confidence remains buoyed by his past successes in Azerbaijan, and he remains optimistic about turning the tide in upcoming events.
As speculation about Perez's future with Red Bull beyond 2024 circulates among fans and analysts, Perez continues to focus on immediate goals. Addressing this uncertain future, he acknowledged the significant work ahead, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“No, I wish the gap was a lot bigger and that Max was winning because at the end that will only help the team and in the Constructors’ especially.
“So, yeah, we’ve got a lot of work to do to fix this issue and hopefully the next few races can be better for us.”