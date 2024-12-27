Sergio Perez Posts First Message Since Red Bull Exit
Sergio Perez recently shared his first message since the announcement of his departure from Red Bull. This comes after the Mexican driver has been confirmed not to be competing in the upcoming Formula 1 season, with his seat being taken by promising talent Liam Lawson. This decision between Perez and Red Bull brings a close to his four-year journey with the team after a challenging 2024 performance season.
Perez's struggles during the 2024 season were quite apparent, starting with promise but dwindling as races progressed. Although he secured three podiums in the first four races, he failed to maintain that momentum.
For the latter part of the season, scoring only nine points in the last eight races, Perez could not replicate his earlier successes. Particularly after the Chinese Grand Prix, his results dropped as he contended with difficulties such as the managing of the difficult-to-drive RB20 car. This culminated in a crash at the Baku after contact with Carlos Sainz and ultimately left Perez as the only lead driver without a win that year.
Despite signing a contract extension, both Sergio Perez and Red Bull decided it was best to part ways, ending the season with the Milton Keynes team finishing third in the Constructors' standings.
Liam Lawson’s slot with Red Bull signifies new directions for the team, as he partners with champion driver Max Verstappen. At the same time, the Red Bull family welcomes Isack Hadjar stepping up within its network, sitting alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
On Christmas Day, Sergio Perez took to social media to express himself for the first time since the announcement of his Red Bull exit.
"Merry Christmas, may God bless your homes and bring peace! At this time of the year, we should always think of the less fortunate! I wish you all the very best and most of all peace!"