Sergio Perez Remains Biggest Threat To Red Bull Constructors' Championship Despite Mexican Sponsor Rumor
As Formula 1 returns to Zandvoort this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix, Red Bull faces increasing pressure from McLaren, who are just 42 points behind in the Constructors' Championship. If Sergio Perez doesn't elevate his performance, he could become the biggest threat to Red Bull's title hopes, jeopardizing staff bonuses and revenue. Offering a twist to the scene is a rumor that suggests any potential financial losses could be refunded by Mexican investors backing Red Bull, as reported by Motorsport Italy.
The situation appears to be extremely tricky for Red Bull because it requires both its drivers to finish within the points if it is to keep McLaren at bay. However, with Max Verstappen appearing as the team's frontrunner up to the summer break, it could be anybody's win unless a significant change occurred within Perez or his car.
Even if Verstappen falls short of race wins, he is still poised to secure the Drivers' Championship comfortably. However, the same confidence doesn't extend to the Constructors' Championship, which heavily relies on Perez's performance. Complicating matters for Red Bull is the resurgence of both Mercedes and McLaren, along with Ferrari's upcoming upgrades for the weekend. These changes could see the Maranello team return to top form after their mid-season slump.
Such a scenario would not only tighten the grid at the front but would also be a hindrance to an ever-increasing Red Bull points tally unless Verstappen creates magic with the RB20 akin to his 2023 dominance, where he won 19 out of the 22 Grands Prix.
The Mexican driver was on the verge of being ousted after a huge mid-season slump in performance and was eventually retained for the remainder of the season after a crucial team meeting during the summer break. Despite his two-year contract extension secured in June, Perez's mission is to perform consistently within the points and help Red Bull win the championship.
However, with just 28 points compared to Verstappen's 141 over the last eight weeks, Perez's performance leaves Red Bull's top spot in the Constructors' Championship vulnerable. Surprisingly, the team hasn't devised a Plan B at this critical stage. Perhaps Red Bull is hesitant to disrupt the current momentum and risk a drastic change that could either bolster or jeopardize its championship standing.
While VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo was considered a potential replacement early in the season, his inconsistent performances led to him being dismissed as a viable option. Despite being outperformed by his teammate Yuki Tsunoda on nearly every race weekend, Red Bull has shown leniency by offering Ricciardo another opportunity during the summer break to try and prove his strength over Perez.
Amid Red Bull's challenges, rumors have surfaced suggesting that the decision to stick with Perez was swayed by the assurance that, should it lose the Constructors' Championship, a significant portion of the financial shortfall would be covered by Mexican sponsors, led by business magnate Carlos Slim. In this scenario, Red Bull might have secured a win either way. However, the intensity of the situation indicates that Red Bull's position has been compromised.