Sergio Perez Reveals Shocking Fact Which Shows Just How Worried Red Bull Is
In a heated Singapore Grand Prix with the temperature hovering around 32 degrees Celsius (89.6°F) and intense humidity, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez revealed that he didn't have a drink during his race. With the Milton Keynes team worried about the weight of the RB20, this comes as a shocking revelation.
The Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the most physically demanding races on the Formula 1 calendar, with high temperatures and intense humidity creating challenging conditions, even during the evening. Lando Norris claimed victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen finishing second and Oscar Piastri securing third place.
Several drivers voiced their concerns about the intense heat during the race, with George Russell likening the conditions inside his W15 F1 car's cockpit to a sauna. In the final 20 laps of the 62-lap race, multiple drivers, including Lando Norris, showed signs of fatigue, compounded by the relentless heat. Norris himself had a few close encounters with the barriers, with one near-miss almost costing him his front wing. Despite the tough conditions, the Singapore GP remarkably went without a safety car this year.
To help drivers stay hydrated, the cars are equipped with a drink system. A 1.5-liter fluid bag, often containing water mixed with vitamins or other preferred drinks, is positioned behind their seat or in the car’s nose. A plastic tube runs from the bag to a pump that drivers control by pressing a 'DRINK' button on the steering wheel. This sends the fluid through the tube, positioned near their mouths, allowing them to drink without taking their attention off the track. However, some teams don't use a pump for the drink system and rely on the traditional way of sipping water.
Formula 1 drivers can lose up to 5 kilograms of weight during a Grand Prix, primarily due to fluid loss. A failure in the drinks system can cause severe dehydration, potentially leading to symptoms like weakness and even loss of consciousness. Fortunately for Perez, despite experiencing hydration issues during the Singapore GP, where humidity exceeded 70%, making Marina Bay feel like 35°C, he reported no severe health concerns.
It remains unknown why Perez's car was not equipped with hydration, a situation that could have posed a significant health risk. However, it is suspected that Red Bull intended to save weight to maximize the car's performance. Dehydration could have also led to a crash, potentially costing him a race finish, something that the team really doesn't considering last weekend’s incident where he collided with Carlos Sainz's Ferrari SF-24 while battling for third place, sending both cars into the barriers and ending their race.