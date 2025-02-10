Sergio Perez's F1 Exit Leaves Mexico Grand Prix Organizers With Big Concerns
Sergio Perez's exit from Formula 1 after the 2024 season has stirred up concerns among Mexico City Grand Prix organizers regarding the event's future.
Perez's departure from Red Bull marks a tricky moment for the Mexico City Grand Prix, as those in charge have shared their worries regarding the upcoming contract renewal. Alejandro Soberon, who is the CEO of CIE, a group that promotes the Mexico City GP, shared, as reported by FormulaPassion:
“As organisers, we are very concerned about the absence of Sergio Perez from the Formula 1 grid.
“However, we are trying to find a way to extend our contract with the championship.”
Perez faced a tough season with Red Bull, which saw the Milton Keynes-based squad lose the championship battle to McLaren and Ferrari.
The existing contract for hosting the Mexico City Grand Prix will expire in 2025, and this means that without a new agreement, the race might not find a place on the F1 calendar.
Before the setback with Perez, Alejandro Soberon was quite hopeful about maintaining the Grand Prix's contract. He shared his belief that enhancing the show's quality and the strong competition among the racers would attract fans.
“We are now able to provide the public with a much better show than we did five years ago, and we believe that the competition between the drivers and the bright colours of our show are enough to keep the spectators interested.
“It all depends on marketing and, even if it is always better to have an idol of the local public available, in case there isn’t one we are convinced that the fans will still find a hero to support.”
Beyond their own concerns, Mexico City must also face stiff competition from other regions eager to host races. Countries like South Africa and Rwanda are actively seeking to fill any available slots on the Formula 1 calendar.
