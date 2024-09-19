Sergio Perez's Family Release Statement After His Father Was Hospitalized
Antonio Perez Garibay, father of Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez and a prominent Mexican politician, recently faced a medical emergency that left the motorsport community concerned. Following a pre-infarction—a pre-heart attack condition—Perez Garibay was found unconscious in his bathroom. This incident unfolded shortly after he watched his son compete in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Sergio Perez was involved in a dramatic collision with Carlos Sainz.
Perez's family has now released a statement offering a health update to concerned fans, stating, as quoted by Mirror:
"After spending several days in hospital, Mr Antonio Perez Garibay has been discharged and is now at home, where he will continue his recovery process in the company of his loved ones.
"Through this statement, Mr Perez Garibay and Scuderia Perez would like to express their most sincere gratitude to friends, family and the media for the countless displays of affection, support and solidarity during this time.
"Don Antonio will continue his recovery under medical instructions. We thank you again for your understanding and support, and we will be attentive to any relevant updates regarding his health status."
Antonio Perez Garibay himself shed light on the potential trigger for his medical episode. He suggested that witnessing the high-speed collision involving his son might have played a part.
"Everything happened after the accident. The shock of the accident may have caused it. They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted."
The incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a significant one for Red Bull Racing. With just one lap left, Perez's hopes of securing his first podium finish since April were dashed when his Red Bull car collided with Sainz's Ferrari. The crash caused both vehicles to collide with barriers at high speed, resulting in a major setback for the Mexican driver and impacting Red Bull Racing's positioning in the constructors' standings.
Despite Perez's misfortune, the race saw remarkable performances from other drivers. Oscar Piastri clinched victory, while Lando Norris made an impressive leap from 15th on the grid to finish fourth. Max Verstappen secured fifth place. These results propelled McLaren to the top of the standings for the first time since 2014, with seven rounds remaining in the season.
Formula 1 is preparing for the Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend, followed by a three-week break before heading into another intense triple-header comprising Austin, Mexico, and Brazil.
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points