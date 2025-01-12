Sergio Perez's Father Hints At His 'Historic' F1 Return - 'Great Things Are Coming'
Sergio Perez's father, Antonio Perez Garibay, has revealed that his son will make a "historic" comeback to Formula 1 and hinted that "great things are coming" in the future.
Red Bull parted ways with Sergio after the 2024 season due to his underperformance throughout most of the year, which led Red Bull to lose the top two spots in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren and Ferrari.
Sergio faced a challenging season last year, marked by a decline in form and persistent balance issues with the RB20 F1 car. Although Red Bull extended his contract in May for an additional two seasons, his performance failed to improve.
The resurgence of McLaren and Ferrari further compounded Red Bull's struggles to maintain dominance on the track, ultimately resulting in Sergio being replaced by the team's reserve driver, Liam Lawson.
While Sergio recently opened up on his F1 return prospects, saying that he will decide his next step in six months, his father has confirmed his return to the sport, stressing that his family has "not abandoned Formula 1." Speaking to SoyMotor, Antonio Perez said:
"The best version of Checo [Sergio] Pérez is yet to come, everyone will be very happy and very proud.
"This is what Checo Pérez does, what is coming will be historic, I assure you.
"It's going to be wonderful, he's the best-known Latin American in the world today, above footballers and media personalities.
"Great things are coming for the Pérez family, the only thing I can tell you is that the Pérez family have not abandoned Formula 1.
"We have to thank Red Bull a lot. Checo Pérez's best years in his sporting career were at Red Bull. This should not be taken as a rivalry, this is the world of motor racing.
"We have to understand something about this to make it clear, Formula 1 only has 20 seats, there are more than 7 billion of us. Everyone is looking for a seat there."
For Sergio though, his current priority is to spend time with his family. When asked if he would consider returning to the sport in the future, he said:
"My priority is to enjoy myself, to do things I haven't done before, to be with my family.
"In the next six months, I will make a decision about what I want for the next step in my career.
"It's too early to give an answer as to whether I intend to return to Formula 1.
"Everything happened so quickly at the end of last season, I didn't expect to leave the team.
"My biggest motivation now is to guide my children along the right path and be more present in their lives. I am very excited to be with my family because in F1 you only think about being a better driver, preparing yourself better, you don't have time for anything else."