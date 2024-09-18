Sergio Perez's Father Posted Health Update From The Hospital Following The Baku Crash
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez's father, Antonio Perez Garibay, has posted a health update from the hospital after he was hospitalized following his son's crash with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz towards the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The video on social media shows that his condition appears to be stable.
Former federal deputy Antonio was discovered unconscious in the bathroom of his Mexico City home, reportedly due to stress following Sergio's severe crash in Baku. Emergency responders from the Mexican Red Cross swiftly transported him for urgent medical care. He reportedly experienced symptoms of a heart attack.
According to Mediotiempo, Antonio's condition has improved, but doctors are continuing to monitor him closely. His heart remains under observation, with additional tests planned to ensure his recovery. Blaming Sergio's Baku crash for his condition, he said:
"Everything happened after the accident. The shock of the accident may have caused it. They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted."
But it seems like progress is being made, as Antonio took to Instagram to share an update on his condition, expressing optimism about his recovery. If his health continues to improve, he is expected to be discharged soon. He wrote in the post:
"THANK GOD FOR SO MUCH. FRIENDS AND FAMILY I'M BETTER I THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR SHOWS OF LOVE." [Translated by Instagram]
The crash which helped McLaren extend its 20-point lead over Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship occurred on Lap 50 of the 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Sergio, having nearly overtaken Charles Leclerc for P2, was immediately re-passed by the Ferrari driver. Meanwhile, Sainz attempted to seize the opportunity but compromised his racing line exiting Turn 2, leading to a collision between him and the Mexican driver as they approached Turn 3.
After making contact, Sainz's SF-24 took Sergio's RB20 with it against the barrier, causing huge damage to both cars and forcing the two drivers to retire from the race. After reviewing the incident, the stewards deemed it a racing incident, attributing no specific blame to either driver.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri continued his lead under the Virtual Safety Car brought out by the crash, seizing victory ahead of Leclerc, who battled hard for victory. Meanwhile, the incident created an unexpected opportunity for Mercedes' George Russell, who took advantage to claim a lucky podium finish in third position. The race at Baku displayed McLaren's prowess on a tight street circuit, which hints at a potential repeat performance at the upcoming street race in Singapore.