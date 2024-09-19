Sergio Perez Slams McLaren Amid Rear Wing Scrutiny - 'It's Illegal'
Red Bull and Ferrari have both publicly criticized McLaren's rear wing design, which has recently come under intense scrutiny for potentially breaching Formula 1 regulations. Sergio Perez has been particularly vocal about the issue.
The Mexican driver stated to Auto Motor und Sport journalist Tobi Gruner ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend:
"It’s clear that it’s out of the regulation. It’s an illegal car. But it seems like, it is allowed. I'm very surprised."
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc added:
"From what I’ve heard, it’s controversial to say the least."
The controversy centers around the McLaren MCL38’s rear wing, which appears to exhibit a flexing behavior that mimics a drag reduction system (DRS), potentially giving McLaren a competitive edge on straights. This anomaly was especially noticeable during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, prompting the FIA to announce a comprehensive review of data and evidence regarding these "flexi wings."
The FIA has maintained that while all teams have passed existing tests, like those defined under TD34 concerning flexing wings, the body is still reviewing data to ensure compliance and may enforce regulatory changes if necessary.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has also responded to the increased scrutiny of the team, stating to the media ahead of the race weekend at the Marina Bay street circuit:
"Well, it is legal.
"As long as it passes all the tests - and we get tested a lot, it passes, so it is certainly not the magic ticket or magic bullet for why we're competitive.
"It is legal, it passes all the tests, so I am pretty happy with it.”
The Australian driver added:
"To be honest, the first time I knew it did that was the same time as everyone else last week, and it is not a grey area.
"It gets tested every week, it is legal and they've got loads of different tests for the rear wings now, so I honestly did not know it did that until three days ago.
"Obviously in the sport you find every bit of performance that you can without breaking the rules, and that is what we are doing and what you need to do to become a championship-winning car and team.”
This comes after McLaren overtook Red Bull in the Constructors' Standings to take the lead, the first time the Woking-based squad has done this since 2014.
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points