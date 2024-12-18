Sergio Perez Speaks Out On Immediate Red Bull F1 Exit
Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing have come to a mutual decision to part ways immediately, marking the end of a four-year partnership that began in 2021. The Mexican driver has now addressed his exit.
Perez, who had been under contract until 2026, departs following a challenging season where performance did not meet expectations for either party.
The decision was finalized after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, during a meeting where Red Bull assessed its current lineup and future direction. Despite initially strong performances and a contract extension, Perez faced a decline in form in 2024, managing to secure only nine points in the last eight races of the season. His performance placed him eighth in the drivers' championship, a significant drop from previous years. This decline contributed to Red Bull finishing third in the Constructors' Championship, trailing behind McLaren and Ferrari.
Reflecting on his departure, Sergio Perez commented:
“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.
“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.
“A big thank you to every person in the team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future.
“It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a team mate all these years and to share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We’ll meet again soon. And remember… never give up.”
Perez's career at Red Bull was marked by several achievements, including five race victories, all on street circuits. He played a crucial role in Red Bull clinching consecutive Constructors' Championships in 2022 and 2023. His presence facilitated a historic one-two finish in the drivers' standings in 2023, alongside teammate Verstappen. The Mexican driver’s experience and competitive spirit were instrumental in the team’s past success.
2024 Constructors' Championship Standings
1. McLaren - 666 points
2. Ferrari - 652 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 589 points
4. Mercedes - 468 points
5. Aston Martin - 94 points
6. Alpine - 65 points
7. Haas - 58 points
8. VCARB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 4 points
2024 Drivers' Championship Standings
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing - 437 points
2. Lando Norris, McLaren - 374 points
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 356 points
4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 292 points
5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 290 points
6. George Russell, Mercedes - 245 points
7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 223 points
8. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 70 points
10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 42 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - 41 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB - 30 points
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 16 points
16. Alex Albon, Williams - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB - 12 points
18. Oliver Bearman, Haas/Ferrari - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - 5 points
20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber - 4 points
21. Liam Lawson, VCARB - 4 points
22. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - 0 points
23. Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0 points
24. Jack Doohan, Alpine - 0 points