Silverstone Responds To British GP Ticket Backlash In Oasis Reunion Comparison
According to a report from The Times, Silverstone has confirmed it has no plans to abandon its dynamic pricing system for the 2025 British Grand Prix. The system has come under recent backlash triggered by Oasis's reunion tour. A representative from the British Grand Prix venue defended their system, claiming it differs from the one used for Oasis concerts and has been in place successfully for several years according to a report by Planetf1.
Silverstone’s version of dynamic pricing is designed to incentivize early booking and provide better rates for fans who commit sooner or who plan to camp at the circuit during the Grand Prix weekend. This approach theoretically benefits those who plan ahead, giving them access to lower prices before demand pushes costs higher.
However, the system faced significant challenges in 2022 when tickets for the 2023 British Grand Prix sold out within just two days, causing frustration among fans who missed out or were forced to pay much higher prices. The speed of ticket sales and the steep price increases driven by the dynamic pricing model left many feeling alienated, similar to the response from fans of Oasis.
Despite these challenges, Silverstone's stance suggests they believe that the current system serves both fans and the venue well. The debate surrounding dynamic pricing, whether for motorsports or live music events, continues as fans push for fairer ticketing practices in an increasingly competitive market.
Speaking ahead of this year’s British Grand Prix, Stuart Pringle, the chief executive of the Silverstone track, defended the price of tickets for the event – despite a four-day ticket costing in excess of £400.
He told the BBC: “It’s good value when you weigh up what’s included.
“Not only are you getting a world-class sporting event, you are getting a concert within the ticket price every night of the entire weekend.”
Pringle, recently addressed criticism of the dynamic pricing system, particularly in response to comments made by seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, who won the British Grand Prix in July, ending a 945-day winless streak and securing a record-breaking ninth victory at Silverstone, expressed concern about the high ticket prices for the event. He acknowledged the spectacle and atmosphere of the British Grand Prix, calling it an "incredible event," but felt that the pricing was excessive for many fans.
Hamilton highlighted that while the event attracts a huge number of passionate fans, the rising ticket costs could exclude some of them from experiencing the weekend in person. His remarks echo the concerns of many supporters who feel priced out by the dynamic pricing model.
“The only thing I would ever say is that we have to watch ticket prices. I think they’re continuing to rise and [with] the cost of living nowadays, I think it’s too high," Hamilton said. “I’m just thinking from the perspective of a fan that would come with a family. “It’s hugely expensive, so I think it’s looking into ways where you can make better accessibility for people.”